SENSE & CENTS

Raising the retirement and re-employment ages enables people to build up more savings to fund a longer life

A 55-year-old male who sets aside the Full Retirement Sum of S$220,400 in his CPF’s RA can enjoy a monthly payout for life from age 65 of S$1,780. PHOTO: ST

SINGAPORE residents are living longer. In 2025, life expectancy at birth was 83.9 years versus 81.7 years in 2010 and 78 years in 2000.

Life expectancy among male residents at age 65 was 19.9 years in 2025, up from 18 years in 2010 and 15.6 years in 2000.

Among female residents, life expectancy at age 65 was 23.1 years in 2025, versus 21.4 years in 2010 and 18.1 years in 2000.

At mid-2026, there were 28,560 Singapore residents aged 90 years and over, up 88 per cent from 15,157 in mid-2016 and 236 per cent higher than 8,510 in mid-2006.

Rising longevity is a cause for celebration. Looking ahead, medical advances combined with people leading healthier lifestyles could result in many more people living to over 80 or 90 years old. And living to 100 years and beyond may hardly be a pipe dream. Might some of us even live to 120?

Challenges from living longer

Certainly, a key challenge posed by living longer is whether one can spend the vast majority of one’s life in generally good physical and mental health, free from chronic disease, pain, and major disability.

The other major challenge that rising life expectancy poses is in financial adequacy.

Having to plan for living to age 95 versus 85 can pose a major financial headache as it means having to fund significantly more years in retirement.

Receiving an annuity for life helps. However, if one receives a fixed-sum annuity, inflation could gradually erode its value in real terms.

Perhaps what is key in ensuring retirement financial adequacy is to continuously raise the retirement and re-employment ages in Singapore.

Recently, it was announced that the retirement age will rise to 65 on Jan 1, 2029, and the re-employment age to 70, as part of the Republic’s measures to build age-friendly jobs and age-diverse workplaces. The changes will take effect a year ahead of the original target.

Doubtless, people in some countries strongly oppose raising the retirement age. After all, people on defined benefit pensions may want to stop work earlier and enjoy more years in retirement.

CPF system

In Singapore, the Central Provident Fund (CPF), which helps Singapore citizens and permanent residents set aside funds for retirement, is a key pillar of the social security system.

Depending on an employee’s age, CPF contribution rates can range from 12.5 to 37 per cent of monthly wages.

Both employer and employee make CPF contributions.

In turn, members who are below 55 can earn interest of up to 5 per cent per annum on CPF savings, while those who are over 55 can earn annual interest of up to 6 per cent.

Being in employment consistently over a long period can help one build up meaningful CPF savings. And from age 55, a member can withdraw his CPF savings after setting aside the applicable retirement sum in his retirement account (RA).

A male member who turns 55 this year and sets aside the Full Retirement Sum of S$220,400 in his RA can enjoy a monthly payout for life from age 65 of S$1,780 under the CPF Life standard plan.

Under the same plan, the said member who sets aside the Enhanced Retirement Sum of S$440,800 in his RA at age 55 can enjoy a monthly payout for life from age 65 of S$3,440.

The above payout figures may be adjusted to account for long-term changes in interest rates or life expectancy, albeit adjustments, if any, are expected to be small and gradual.

For members who work past age 65 or do not need the money yet, deferring payouts helps to increase them. The payouts rise by up to 7 per cent for each year that one defers, which translates to an increase of up to 35 per cent if one defers all the way to age 70.

In short, a person who remains in employment until age 70 can enjoy higher monthly payouts for life by deferring payouts received under CPF Life.

Joys of working longer

Over the years, Singapore’s retirement and re-employment ages have been rising.

With higher retirement and re-employment ages, members can potentially build up larger savings in their CPF accounts.

Importantly, increasing the number of years that a person spends in employment is sensible given rising life expectancy. As one lives longer, one should work longer in order for the ratio of the number of years in employment to the number of years in retirement to remain stable.

As many jobs rely increasingly on mental ability, working longer is realistic for many people.

The resident labour force participation rate for individuals aged 60 to 64 years was 68.4 per cent in mid-2025 versus 62.4 per cent in mid-2015 and 36.6 per cent in mid-2005.

Among residents aged 65 to 69 years, the labour force participation was 50.2 per cent in mid-2025 compared with 42.2 per cent in mid-2015 and 20.7 per cent in mid-2005.

Furthermore, working longer may delay the date when one unlocks value from selling a pricier owner-occupied home to move to cheaper digs.

If home prices rise steadily, the amount of cash unlocked from a downgrading move increases the later that one executes such a move.

In addition, the longer one remains employed, the later one would start running down his capital.

Sure, being frugal in one’s retirement years and using free or subsidised services as much as possible helps.

Nonetheless, people may desire to travel, wine and dine or actively pursue various hobbies in their retirement years; all these cost money.

Ultimately, working longer may help unlock the key to a higher quality of life in retirement.

With one parent a nonagenarian and the other an octogenarian, I have to prepare for the possibility of long life. As such, I hope to see the retirement and re-employment ages rise quickly to well beyond 65 and 70, respectively.