We will enter an age of terrible instability if new security, economic and political structures don’t arise before the old ones are hollowed out

Trump has given the world a glimpse of a future in which the US joins the ranks of the revisionist powers seeking to redraw the map through threats and force. PHOTO: PIXABAY

THERE are moments when you can feel the geopolitical tectonics shifting below your feet. Such a moment is upon us as the second year of US President Donald Trump’s term begins.

The world that Trump inherited was based, to a remarkable degree, on US commitment and power. That power surely persists one year later.

But as we have seen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, global confidence in US leadership is ebbing at an increasing rate.