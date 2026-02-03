World’s food security is facing a triple threat
Humanity’s risk of starvation is going up with falling crop yields, strained water supplies and restrictive food trade
- A corn field in Indiana in the US. Yield growth for the three main cereals – corn, rice and wheat – has nearly flatlined over the past five years. PHOTO: REUTERS
THERE are five times as many people alive today as there were in 1900. Yet, humanity is better fed than at almost any point in its history.
This comes from three major developments that have made our planet far more resilient to the risk of starvation: yield improvements, water usage and trade.
But worryingly, all are under threat right now.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services