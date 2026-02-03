World’s food security is facing a triple threat

Humanity’s risk of starvation is going up with falling crop yields, strained water supplies and restrictive food trade

A corn field in Indiana in the US. Yield growth for the three main cereals – corn, rice and wheat – has nearly flatlined over the past five years. PHOTO: REUTERS

THERE are five times as many people alive today as there were in 1900. Yet, humanity is better fed than at almost any point in its history.

This comes from three major developments that have made our planet far more resilient to the risk of starvation: yield improvements, water usage and trade.

But worryingly, all are under threat right now.