V2 AI strengthens Singapore leadership with appointment of Director of Applied AI

PRESS RELEASE

Leading APAC data and AI consultancy, V2 AI, has appointed Arseny Chernov as Director Forward Deployed Engineering - Applied AI

SINGAPORE – Thursday 12 November, 2026: Leading APAC data and AI consultancy, V2 AI, has appointed Arseny Chernov as Director Forward Deployed Engineering - Applied AI, strengthening its technical leadership capability in Singapore as demand grows for secure, production-ready AI solutions across the region.

The appointment continues V2 AI’s expansion across Asia-Pacific, including establishment of its Singapore regional hub in July, as organisations increasingly look to move beyond AI experimentation and deploy enterprise AI systems that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Chernov brings extensive international experience across enterprise AI, cloud architecture, software engineering and strategic technology partnerships, having held senior leadership roles at Google and Databricks.

Most recently, as Regional Director for ASEAN, Korea and Greater China at HashiCorp, Chernov led regional technical teams and helped organisations adopt AI-native security, governance and regulatory practices.

Prior to HashiCorp, Chernov spent over five years at Google in senior technical and engineering roles across APAC and US. He led software releases and programs that transformed Google Payments globally, and worked with enterprise customers and strategic partners to land large-scale Cloud transformations, including early generative AI applications.

He also previously led Partner Solutions Architecture for APJ at Databricks, where he deployed data and machine learning pipelines in regulated enterprises and built a regional ecosystem of more than 50 strategic technology partners, joining as the company’s first hire in Singapore.

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At V2 AI, Chernov will support Singapore and South-East Asia regions, working closely with customers and technical teams to translate emerging AI capabilities into production-grade enterprise solutions. His focus will include AI architecture, forward deployed engineering, secure multi-agent workflows and helping organisations overcome the data, governance and infrastructure challenges associated with scaling AI.

“Organisations are moving beyond AI experimentation, but getting from a promising prototype to a reliable enterprise solution requires strong data foundations, robust architecture, co-design with security and governance, alongside with uncompromising focus on measurable business outcomes,” said Chernov.

“V2 AI has the technical depth and proven enterprise deployments experience to help organisations navigate such journeys. I’m excited to work alongside the team and our customers to build AI solutions that are practical, secure and capable of delivering lasting value.”

Hannah Williams, Managing Director of V2 AI, said Chernov’s appointment further strengthens the company’s engineering capabilities and enhances its ability to support enterprise customers as AI adoption accelerates across Asia-Pacific.

“Successfully deploying AI at enterprise scale requires a combination of deep technical expertise, an understanding of complex operating environments and the ability to turn emerging capabilities into practical business outcomes.

“Arseny brings an exceptional combination of experience across some of the world’s leading technology companies, along with a strong track record in enterprise architecture, forward deployed engineering and strategic partnerships. His appointment strengthens our Singapore team and our ability to help organisations move from AI ambition to real-world implementation,” said Williams.

About V2 AI

Founded in 2023, V2 AI is a leading data and AI consultancy operating across Asia Pacific with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

V2 AI leverages data and intelligent technologies to accelerate competitive advantage for some of the world’s largest brands. With decades of collective experience, V2 partners with customers to tackle their most complex challenges, driving measurable business impact.

V2 AI empowers customers by building enterprise-grade AI capabilities while upskilling internal talent, enabling step-change business outcomes and reducing future dependency.

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