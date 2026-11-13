AI stocks after Nvidia’s CEO exit: Where investors are looking next

Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang had resigned as chief executive, with chief financial officer Colette Kress stepping in as interim chief. The news follows a sharp tech sell-off and growing worry over how far governments will go in policing AI data centres. For investors in Asia, whose markets lean heavily on the chip supply chain, the question is whether this is a healthy shake-out or the start of something worse.

In this episode of Market Focus Weekly, a podcast by The Business Times, Howie Lim speaks with Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Investments, about what the shock means for the AI trade and for ordinary portfolios.

Why listen

One man or one moat How much of Nvidia’s value rested on its founder, and how much on the business around him? Mitra weighs in, and explains why the identity of the permanent successor will matter.

Rotation or retreat AMD, Broadcom and Asian chipmakers have held up better than Nvidia. Mitra gives his word for what is happening in the AI trade, and it is not collapse.

Washington and the data centre build-out Fears of tighter rules helped set off last week’s rout. Mitra says timing is the part many investors may be missing.

Is this a bubble Mitra offers two tests for judging an AI boom, and explains where BNY comes down.

What to do with your own money For index investors worried about concentration, Mitra explains how BNY is looking beyond the US, from Europe to the UK.

Nvidia reports its results next week, which makes this a timely listen. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Investments

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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