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Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?
Derryn Wong

Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

Explore Asia-Pacific’s booming aviation market and examine how supply chain bottlenecks and thin margins fuel industry turbulence.

Listen.28:04

Claressa Monteiro

Published Tue, Aug 18, 2026 · 05:00 AM

Nearly a billion people, fast-growing economies and a burgeoning middle class. Asia-Pacific is projected to contribute 41 per cent of global passenger growth over the next two decades, with numbers climbing from 1.7 billion to 4.1 billion by 2044. But the aviation business has never been simple. Thin margins, a global aircraft shortage stretching past a decade and volatile fuel prices are all testing even the most optimistic growth story.

In this episode of TransportBT, a podcast of BT Correspondents, Derryn Wong speaks with Alan Lim, director at aviation consultancy Alton Aviation, about what is actually holding the region’s aviation boom together and where the real risks are hiding beneath the rosy long-term numbers.

Why listen

  • Why airlines are stuck at the back of a 17,000-aircraft queue  Global orders now exceed half the entire commercial fleet in existence. Lim explains how airlines are coping, from keeping ageing aircraft flying longer to leasing capacity from the secondary market.
  • Why fuel surcharges can’t fully offset rising oil prices  Regulatory caps and competitive pressure both limit how much of the cost airlines can actually pass on to passengers. Lim explains why some routes are becoming quietly unprofitable as a result.
  • Why India’s aviation story is full of potential and full of friction at the same time  Huge demand, limited pricing power and a near-duopoly market structure make it one of the hardest markets in the region to compete in profitably.
  • Why Comac C919 could eventually challenge Airbus and Boeing, but not anytime soon Certification outside China remains the biggest hurdle. Lim explains what a realistic timeline actually looks like.

The demand story for Asia-Pacific aviation is real but whether the industry can turn that into sustainable profit is really the question. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Derryn Wong (derrynwong@sph.com.sg)

With Alan Lim, director, Alton Aviation

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Derryn Wong, Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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BT Correspondents
BT Correspondents

BT Correspondents brings together some of The Business Times’ most trusted columnists in a single series. Featuring Mark to Market, WealthBT, TransportBT, and PropertyBT, weekly episodes deliver expert analysis and clear perspectives on stocks, wealth, mobility, and real estate. It is essential listening for professionals who want context, clarity, and depth.

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