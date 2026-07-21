Big everywhere else: Carro CEO explains its latest move into Australia and future plans

Valued at around US$3 billion in 2025 and now operating across eight markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Carro is not a company that stands still. Its latest move is a freshly completed acquisition in Australia, giving the used car platform a foothold in one of the region’s most profitable automotive markets. The question is what Carro actually brings to a market that already has its own trust problems, and where the company goes from here.

In this episode of TransportBT, a podcast of BT Correspondents, Derryn Wong sits down with Carro CEO, Aaron Tan for a candid conversation about margins, data, AI and what it actually takes to run a car business across markets as different as Perth and Jakarta.

Why listen

Why developed markets like Australia and Hong Kong are actually more attractive Tan explains the margin difference between developed and emerging markets, why that gap exists and why he wishes Carro had moved into developed markets earlier.

Why Carro digitised its Australian acquisition within days of completing the deal The company’s modular software infrastructure means it can spin up a new market instance almost immediately. Tan explains how that works and why it matters for growth.

Why odometer tampering is a bigger problem than most people realise Tan makes the case that this is not just a consumer issue but a genuine safety concern, and explains what Carro’s data bureau ambitions could do about it.

Why Carro’s headcount has fallen 15 per cent even as revenues grow AI is doing more of the work across customer service, HR and finance. Tan is direct about what that means for the business.

The IPO question is still open. The growth story is already well underway. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg

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Written and hosted by: Derryn Wong (derrynwong@sph.com.sg)

With Aaron Tan, CEO, Carro

Edited by: Nicole Teo & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Derryn Wong, Nicole Teo & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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