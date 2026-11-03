The Business Times
business-time-50
How to break Singapore’s IPO curse
Ben Paul

How to break Singapore’s IPO curse

Almost all new listings in the Singapore market this year are underwater. Senior correspondent Ben Paul explains why and offers some solutions.

Listen.15:51

Claressa Monteiro

Published Tue, Nov 3, 2026 · 05:00 AM

The Singapore market is on a roll, with the Straits Times Index still advancing and companies unlocking value but newcomers are not necessarily joining the party. Most of this year’s initial public offerings (IPOs) are trading below their offer prices, which is awkward for a market that has spent years trying to win more listings.

In this episode of Mark To Market, a BT Correspondents podcast, Ben Paul asks why new listings keep stumbling and what regulators could do about it. He takes his cue from Mi Material, the latest arrival, which closed just 1 per cent above its S$1.80 IPO price on its first day.

Why listen

  • A rally that skips the newcomers  Only 10 companies have listed so far, and seven were below their IPO prices at the time of recording. Paul weighs the possible explanations, from rich pricing and higher global interest rates to stories that do not land with local investors.
  • Backing is no guarantee  JustCo had cornerstone support from funds that received money under the Equity Market Development Programme, yet it now trades at less than half its IPO price. Paul posits that more stimulus alone looks unsustainable.
  • Issue managers in the spotlight  Paul makes the case for MAS and SGX to examine whether the pursuit of fees is hurting investor confidence, and to tie issue managers’ interests to post-listing performance.
  • Anchors worth building around  Singapore’s Reit sector grew up around strong local sponsors. Paul suggests the banks could do the same for fintech listings, and explains why a vibrant semiconductor cluster should help Mi Material find its footing.

This is a pointed take on whether the market’s revival can reach its IPO pipeline. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

---

BT Short Logo

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

Powering Asean's Future 2026

Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Claressa Monteiro & Rachna Raghu

Produced by: Ben Paul, Rachna Raghu & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Follow BT Correspondents:

Channel: bt.sg/btcobt

Amazon: bt.sg/btcoam

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/btcoap

Spotify: bt.sg/btcosp

YouTube Music: bt.sg/btcoyt

Website: bt.sg/btcorresp

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Podcasts: bt.sg/pcOM

BT Market Focus: bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson

Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

BT CorrespondentsMark to MarketSGXSingapore stock marketIPO

Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

Reuse this contentFeedback

ABOUT THE PODCAST

BT Correspondents
BT Correspondents

BT Correspondents brings together some of The Business Times’ most trusted columnists in a single series. Featuring Mark to Market, WealthBT, TransportBT, and PropertyBT, weekly episodes deliver expert analysis and clear perspectives on stocks, wealth, mobility, and real estate. It is essential listening for professionals who want context, clarity, and depth.

TRENDING NOW

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

Yen appreciation can accelerate the unwinding of leveraged positions, illustrating how currency and financial stability risks can interact.

Could Japan trigger the next global financial crisis?

Sheng Siong reports a marginal 1.9% year-on-year increase in Q3 net profit to S$44.6 million, despite revenue rising 6.2% to S$441.5 million.

Analysts cut Sheng Siong target price as rising costs cloud earnings outlook

Attendees at the inaugural Quy Nhon Dialogue on Climate and Transitions, which took place from Oct 10 to 11 in Vietnam’s central province of Binh Dinh.

Vietnam’s race for growth tests pace of energy transition: experts

Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
View More