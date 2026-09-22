Networks and chill: Asean’s biggest EV startup you haven’t heard of

China dominates most conversations about electric vehicles, but South-east Asia has its own contender quietly building momentum. NeoCryo, a Singapore-headquartered startup, has raised US$54 million to date, making it one of the best-funded EV startups in Asean. Its focus is not passenger cars but something far less glamorous and arguably more consequential: cold chain logistics.

In this episode of TransportBT a podcast of BT Correspondents, Derryn Wong speaks with Lau Si Ying, CFO of NeoCryo, about what it actually takes to build refrigerated electric commercial vehicles, why cold chain is a far bigger opportunity than it sounds, and what the company’s path to a Nasdaq listing looks like.

Why listen

Why cold chain logistics is a US$430 billion market and growing Lau explains why a single temperature fluctuation can ruin an entire cargo of vaccines or fresh produce, and why that invisible failure point creates real financial value for fleet operators willing to pay for reliability.

Why NeoCryo is building an ecosystem, not just trucks Vehicle sales are only the starting point. Lau explains why connected telematics, subscription software and fleet data will become the company’s real long-term revenue drivers.

Why staying asset-light with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnerships like CATL matters Rather than building everything from scratch, NeoCryo sources components from established suppliers and assembles vehicles regionally, including at a planned facility in the Middle East.

Why Singapore was the natural choice for headquarters Lau explains the strategic logic behind the SingAuto brand and why Singapore’s regulatory environment and access to capital markets made it the obvious base.

NeoCryo’s first vehicle launches in Singapore in October 2026. This conversation explains what is actually driving that timeline. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Derryn Wong (derrynwong@sph.com.sg)

With Lau Si Ying, CFO of NeoCryo

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Derryn Wong, Nicole Teo & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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