Singapore stocks: What 10-share board lots mean for new investors

Getting into a Singapore blue chip has just become cheaper. Getting it right has not. SGX has cut the board lot to 10 shares for 11 stocks, so a first trade needs far less cash. The harder questions remain: what to buy, how much to put in, and whether individual stocks suit you at all.

Money Hacks, a podcast by The Business Times, has a new host, Nicole Teo, who will be talking about all things money, from saving and spending to investing. In her first episode, she speaks with Geoff Howie, market strategist at the Singapore Exchange (SGX), about why those stocks now trade in lots of 10 instead of 100, and whether cheaper entry is enough to bring first-time investors back to local shares.

Why listen

What a board lot is, and why it exists Howie says lots were never meant to make investing as cheap as possible. With the average listed share priced at about 20.5 cents and a minimum cost of 1 cent, a stock could need to rise more than 10 per cent just to break even without them.

Smaller lots, real demand On the first day, the 10-share lot was the most traded size across DBS, OCBC and UOB. But he says easier access does not make investing easier, because investors still have to decide what to buy and how much.

Who should skip individual stocks Howie says it is not for anyone with little interest in understanding the companies they buy. Diversified ETFs and regular investing perhaps suits those more.

Three steps and one mistake He lists what first-timers should do before the first purchase, and the error to avoid: confusing a low share price with value.

A practical first episode for anyone wondering whether Singapore stocks belong in their portfolio. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Written and hosted by: Nicole Teo (nicolet@sph.com.sg)

With Geoff Howie, market strategist, SGX

Edited by: Nicole Teo & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Nicole Teo & Howie Lim

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

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