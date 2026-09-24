ALP, CapitaLand break ground on S$260 million smart logistics facility

The project in Tuas will bring ALP’s warehouse automation platform to Singapore for the first time

The various parties at the ground-breaking ceremony for OMEGA 1 Singapore, a logistics facility in Tuas, on Thursday (Sep 24). PHOTO: ALP

[SINGAPORE] Taiwanese developer Ally Logistic Property (ALP) and CapitaLand Investment (CLI) broke ground on a S$260 million logistics facility in Tuas on Thursday (Sep 24), as Singapore advances a push for “future-ready” infrastructure.

The five-storey OMEGA 1 Singapore is expected to be completed in the second half of 2028. It will combine warehouse space, fully-automated storage and digital systems in a shared facility, which enables businesses to adopt technology without having to develop and integrate separate systems themselves.

Speaking at the ground-breaking, JTC chief executive Jacqueline Poh said Singapore must continue providing “future-ready infrastructure” that enables logistics businesses to adopt new technologies and operating models.

Referring to a visit to ALP’s OMEGA 2 smart warehouse in Taiwan, she said the practice of integrating automation and digital systems in a single facility would support more efficient and resilient supply chains.

OMEGA 1 Singapore would “broaden the logistics options available to our industrial companies”, particularly those for which timely and reliable deliveries are critical, she added.

The project comes as logistics businesses contend with limited land and labour, even as their customers demand faster and more flexible fulfilment.

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ALP said its shared infrastructure would enable occupiers to handle more goods and scale their operations as demand changes.

Located at 19 Gul Lane near Tuas Port, Tuas Checkpoint and Jurong Port, the facility will have about 71,000 square metres of gross floor area, including more than 51,000 sq m for logistics operations.

An automated storage-and-retrieval system will offer more than 65,000 pallet positions; occupiers can use ALP’s software to track inventory movements and operations in the facility.

Poh said JTC had worked with the project partners to facilitate the development after ALP identified the site, and that the investment was a reflection of ALP’s continued confidence in Singapore’s logistics sector.

ALP chief executive and co-founder Charlie Chang said logistics infrastructure can “no longer be defined by space alone”. The company developed its OMEGA platform in Taiwan, and has facilities operating or under development in Malaysia and Thailand as well.

OMEGA 1 Singapore is an asset under CLI’s CapitaLand Southeast Asia Logistics Fund. CLI’s Patricia Goh, its chief executive for South-east Asia and global head of logistics and self-storage, said demand for technology-enabled logistics infrastructure was growing among occupiers and institutional investors.