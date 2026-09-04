Beijing’s tax crackdown tests wealthy Chinese property buyers in Singapore

Those with assets purchased in trusts are feeling the chill, but agents see no broad retreat

China’s crackdown on offshore wealth has raised questions about whether Chinese buyers would pull back from the Singapore property market. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] China’s tightening grip on offshore wealth may be forcing wealthy Chinese to rethink how – and where – they hold their assets, with Singapore property bought under trust structures especially under scrutiny.

Beijing has been stepping up efforts to enforce taxes on offshore income and gains made by Chinese tax residents.

In late July, the country imposed a 20 per cent income tax on offshore trusts, long viewed as a grey area through which high-net-worth individuals have been harbouring wealth. Beijing’s move has stoked concern that the authorities could broaden their tax net further.