Brookfield denies accusation it cut Soilbuild out of Mapletree deal

US asset management giant claims it acted in its own name in bidding for Mapletree properties

The dispute relates to Brookfield’s 2025 acquisition of three Singapore properties from Mapletree Industrial Trust for S$535.3 million. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Brookfield Asset Management is fighting allegations that it breached an agreement with Lim Chap Huat’s Soilbuild Group, after the Singapore billionaire accused the US investment giant of usurping a real estate deal they were allegedly meant to pursue as a joint venture (JV).

Soilbuild also alleges that confidential information and know-how that it provided was wrongfully used by Brookfield in pursuing the acquisition on its own.

The dispute relates to Brookfield’s 2025 acquisition of three Singapore properties from Mapletree Industrial Trust for S$535.3 million.