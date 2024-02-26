Taking offices beyond the CBD: what drives decentralisation

THE concept of office “decentralisation” was launched in the 1990s, as part of a broader urban planning strategy to balance economic growth, redistribute some economic activity to the suburbs and create a diverse work environment.

Since then, regional centres such as Woodlands, Tampines and Jurong East have been conceptualised. Other commercial nodes, such as Novena Fringe Centre and Paya Lebar Central have been developed into vibrant office clusters.

As a result, the proportion of office stock in decentralised areas has grown significantly over the years. By end-2023, decentralised stock had almost trebled to 14.7 million square feet (sq ft) from 25 years ago, accounting for about 24 per cent of total office stock today.

More recently, the focus has shifted to Jurong Lake District (JLD), which is envisioned to become Singapore’s largest commercial district outside the Central Business District (CBD).

In June 2023, the government launched a 6.5 hectare site adjacent to Jurong East MRT station, designated for a master developer. Upon completion, the integrated development will feature over 1,700 residential units, 146,000 square metres of office space, and diverse complementary uses such as retail, hotel or community spaces.

It is situated near more than 3,000 multinational corporations (MNCs) clustered in the International Business Park, Jurong and Tuas Industrial Estates, as well as Tuas Port. Companies in JLD can also tap the large talent pool from the many tertiary institutions and research hubs in the vicinity.

This master developer site brings exciting opportunities and options for developers and occupiers. While the site is huge and there are some minimum fixed requirements, there is flexibility via an option scheme where the developer can spread out the development across 15 years, which should minimise some development risks.