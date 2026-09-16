CDL to launch 570-unit Jurong project Lucerne Grand with prices from S$1.5 million

The mixed-use development is directly linked to Lakeside MRT station

Previews for the October launch of Lucerne Grand will begin on Sep 18. IMAGE: CDL

[SINGAPORE] City Developments Ltd (CDL) will start previews for the October launch of its 570-unit Lucerne Grand condominium on Friday (Sep 18), pitching the Jurong Lake project at prices starting in the S$2,250-to-S$2,420-per-square-foot (psf) range.

The 99-year leasehold project, directly linked to Lakeside MRT station, offers two, three and four-bedroom apartments. The smallest – 624 square foot (sq ft) two-bedroom units – start at S$1.5 million, or about S$2,401 psf.

Three-bedroom units go from S$1.99 million for an 883-sq-ft apartment, or about S$2,251 psf, while four-bedders start at S$2.79 million for 1,152 sq ft, or about S$2,420 psf, and go up to 1,432 sq ft in size.

CDL acquired the government land sale site in June 2025 for S$608 million, or S$1,132 psf per plot ratio, beating five other bids for the plot.

Lucerne Grand is designed as five 17-storey residential blocks and a ground floor commercial component housing a supermarket, F&B outlets and shops, with vacant possession expected by Dec 7, 2031.

Of the 570 units, about 39 per cent – 222 units – are two-bedders, and another 44 per cent – 253 units – are three-bedroom apartments. The remaining 95 will be four-bedroom units.

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The project is one of several new condos coming up in the Jurong Lake District region, which include the 440-unit Sora launched in 2024, and the 368-unit J’den and 306-unit LakeGarden Residences first marketed in 2023.

Located two train stops away is the first phase of the upcoming new business district. The 3.72-hectare white site, near the Jurong East MRT interchange station, has been put up for a tender that is closing in November.

The plot is expected to yield around 83,200 square metres (sq m) of commercial space including offices and retail, as well as 1,200 new private homes and up to 24,000 sq m of serviced apartments.

Sales bookings for Lucerne Grand will start on Oct 3.