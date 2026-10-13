The Business Times
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SINGAPORE PROPERTY

City Plaza owners in private talks after close of S$970 million en bloc tender

No formal bids have been made; EOIs have been submitted and discussions are ongoing

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Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Tue, Oct 13, 2026 · 05:04 PM
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    • City Plaza is a freehold development located close to Paya Lebar MRT station.
    • City Plaza is a freehold development located close to Paya Lebar MRT station. PHOTO: HUTTONS ASIA

    [SINGAPORE] The owners of City Plaza have entered into a 10-week private treaty period after its S$970 million en bloc sale tender closed on Tuesday (Oct 13) with no formal bids.

    Expressions of interest (EOIs) were received, however, and discussions with interested parties are ongoing, said marketing agent Huttons Asia.

    “The sale will now enter a 10-week private treaty period, providing prospective purchasers with an opportunity to further evaluate the site’s investment and redevelopment potential and negotiate an acquisition,” it added.

    Singapore commercial propertyCollective sale

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