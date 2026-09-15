Clifton Partners puts Townshend Road shophouses up for sale at S$60 million

SINGAPORE PROPERTY

The property is expected to draw interest from private wealth investors and family offices

The Townshend Road property is fully occupied by a mix of commercial tenants. PHOTO: COLLIERS SINGAPORE

[SINGAPORE] A trio of freehold conservation shophouses in the Jalan Besar precinct that is owned by Clifton Partners has been put up for sale at an indicative price of S$60 million.

The properties at 5, 7 and 9 Townshend Road, described as a “quaint trio” with “extremely unique external detailing” on Clifton Partners’ website, underwent three years of asset enhancements from 2022 to 2025, with about S$5 million spent on the works.

These included the construction of a new five-storey rear extension served by a lift, and upgrades to the floor, wall finishes and lighting, among other improvements.

The S$60 million asking price translates to about S$3,681 per square foot based on the property’s total built-up area of about 16,298 square feet (sq ft).

The Townshend Road cluster is fully occupied by a mix of commercial tenants, including Lion City Chicken Rice & Hotpot, and fitness and office operators.

Terry Wong, head of capital markets and investment services at Colliers Singapore, said: “Assets that combine freehold tenure, three adjoining units and a newly completed five-storey extension are far harder to come by.”

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Colliers is marketing the property.

The property is expected to draw interest from private wealth investors and family offices. It is zoned for commercial use.

A future buyer could explore converting the property for co-living use, subject to approval from the relevant authorities, said Alaric Yeo, director of capital markets and investment services at Colliers Singapore.

Clifton Partners in February put a pair of adjoining refurbished shophouses at 277 and 279 South Bridge Road on the market. The shophouses are held on a 99-year lease from 1992, with about 65 years remaining. No guide price was disclosed for the three-storey properties located within the Telok Ayer Conservation Area.

The firm holds a portfolio focused on iconic conservation shophouses in Singapore.

The Jalan Besar area has attracted interest from co-living operators. In November 2025, Coliwoo, together with members of Oxley’s Ching family, acquired a freehold commercial property in the vicinity for S$40 million, with plans to convert the site into a co-living asset.

The precinct is set for further rejuvenation, with nearly 400 Build-To-Order flats along King George’s Avenue, adjacent to Townshend Road, slated for completion by 2027.

Other developments include a hotel in Kitchener Road, which is expected to add 1,625 rooms and about 13,000 sq ft of retail space.

The expression of interest exercise for the Townshend Road shophouses closes on Oct 29.