The Business Times
business-time-50
SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Deal brewing for portfolio of 50 conservation shophouses at about S$500million

8M Real Estate is said to be in talks to buy the properties, which are in areas such as Duxton and Tras Street

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Kalpana Rashiwala

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Tue, Aug 25, 2026 · 03:19 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The portfolio is said to include a row of seven shophouses in Duxton Road next to the Duxton Reserve hotel.
    • The portfolio is said to include a row of seven shophouses in Duxton Road next to the Duxton Reserve hotel. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Talks are under way for the sale of a portfolio of about 50 conservation shophouses in Singapore, at a price expected to be about S$500 million.

    The shophouses, predominantly on sites with 99-year leasehold tenure, are in locations such as Duxton Road, Duxton Hill, Tras Street, Craig Road and Neil Road – all within the Tanjong Pagar Conservation Area.

    Most of the properties are understood to be on land with remaining land tenures of about 61 or 62 years. Those on Tras Street have balance leases of about 67 years.

    Singapore propertyshophousesSingapore commercial property

    TRENDING NOW

    All 38 purchasers of Marina Collection units subsequently defaulted, and 37 of the 38 units were repossessed.

    UOB v Lippo Marina Collection: Court quadruples damages awarded to bank to S$76.1 million

    All companies on the list, including those from Singapore, are privately owned for-profit ventures.

    Forbes Asia names 15 Singapore firms on list of 100 small companies to watch in 2026

    Lim Huey Ching, seen here on Oct 6, 2025, failed in her bid to exclude certain evidence in her ongoing trial for obstruction of justice.

    OK Lim’s daughter loses challenge to exclude evidence in ongoing trial

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More