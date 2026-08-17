Developer sales pick up in July with 731 new homes sold, mainly from 2 launches

Dunearn House and Lentor Gardens Residences are the month’s only major new projects

Dunearn House, the first private residential project in the Bukit Timah Turf City master plan, sold 56% of units over its launch weekend. ILLUSTRATION: FRASERS PROPERTY

[SINGAPORE] Developers in Singapore sold 731 new private homes in July, nearly five times the 156 units sold in June but 22.2 per cent fewer than the 940 units moved in the same month a year ago.

Two major projects were marketed in July – Dunearn House and Lentor Gardens Residences – which brought fresh supply to market following June’s dry spell and saw firm take-up rates of around 55 per cent at launch.

Developers launched 889 units excluding executive condominiums (ECs) in July, against zero in June – a first since records began in 2007 – and 1,675 units in July 2025.

Including ECs, 758 units were sold in July with 889 units launched. In June, 184 units were sold with no launches; in July 2025, 1,311 units were sold and 2,275 units were launched.

The month’s launches include Dunearn House and Lentor Garden Residences, along with boutique projects such as Duet @ Emily and The Bronze.

Mohan Sandrasegeran, head of research and data analytics at SRI, noted that Dunearn House and Lentor Garden Residences accounted for 65.9 per cent of all new private homes sold (excluding ECs) in July.

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Dunearn House, the first private residential project in the Bukit Timah Turf City precinct, sold 212 of its 380 units, or 56 per cent, over its launch weekend on Jul 25 and 26. They went at an average price of S$3,140 per square foot (psf). The 99-year leasehold District 11 project is jointly developed by Frasers Property, CSC Land Group and Sekisui House.

“Buyer confidence in Dunearn House was supported by the precinct’s development plans, and proximity to the Sixth Avenue MRT station and the upcoming Turf City MRT station,” said Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist of Realion Group.

Meanwhile, Lentor Gardens Residences sold 270 of its 499 units, or 54 per cent, over its launch weekend on Jul 18 and 19 at an average of about S$2,350 psf. The Kingsford Group project is the seventh new launch in the Lentor Hills estate.

More than 80 per cent of the units sold were below S$2.5 million in the Outside Central Region (OCR), said Mark Yip, CEO of Huttons Asia. He attributed the take-up to the visible transformation of the enclave, anchored by the completion of Lentor Modern and its integrated mall.

Other projects that sold well in July were Union Square Residences, with 34 units taken, Hudson Place Residences with 21 units and One Marina Gardens with 18 units.

Sales across regions

Sales across regions were led by new launch locations. Excluding ECs, the OCR accounted for the bulk of July’s sales, with 334 units sold against 542 units launched, or 45.7 per cent of the month’s total.

The Core Central Region (CCR) made for 32.1 per cent of new sales, with developers moving 235 units against 270 units launched. The Rest of Central Region (RCR) was the outlier. Developers sold 162 units there – 22.2 per cent of the total – against just 77 units launched, indicating buyers were also picking up unsold stock from earlier launches such as at Union Square Residences, Hudson Place Residences and One Marina Gardens.

Top transactions

July’s priciest landed deals were a semi-detached house at Hillcrest Road that sold for S$14.1 million and a detached house at Jalan Tua Kong that went for S$13.8 million, both to Singaporean buyers, Huttons’ Yip said.

Overall, Singaporeans accounted for 87.6 per cent of purchases in July, with permanent residents taking a further 10.7 per cent, Yip added.

Foreigners bought just 12 new homes, or 1.6 per cent of the total. Eight of those were above S$2.5 million, among them a 2,949 sq ft unit at Skywaters Residences that sold for S$17.3 million. Excluding ECs, new private home sales for the first seven months of 2026 stand at 4,894 units, against 4,163 units in the first half and 4,587 units in the first half of 2025.

August sales are expected to taper off as both buyers and developers hold off during the Hungry Ghost Festival season.

Still, Sandrasegeran said that the market is well-positioned for a pickup after that, he said, with fresh launches including Lucerne Grand, Thomson Reserve and The Serra Residences expected to drive activity.

However, uncertain job security could dilute homebuyer sentiment “with caution and tentativeness in the months ahead and into 2027”, said Leonard Tay, head of research at Knight Frank Singapore, citing the rapid impact of AI in the professional and knowledge-based industries.

Barring major economic shocks, CBRE Research expects 7,500 to 8,500 new homes to be sold this year, noted Tricia Song, CBRE’s head of research for Singapore and South-east Asia, pointing to healthy household balance sheets, a low unemployment rate and low mortgage rates. That would mark a moderation from the above-trend 10,815 units sold in 2025, and come in slightly below the five-year average of 8,766 units for 2021 to 2025.

For the full year, Huttons expects developers to launch up to 7,000 private homes, the lowest since 2023, with transactions of between 7,500 and 9,000 units and prices rising 2 to 5 per cent.