The Business Times
business-time-50

Dubai property developer Emaar offers to buy out construction arm at US$16.3 billion value

Owning 100% of its main cash generator makes strategic sense, analysts say

Summarise
Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 05:01 PM
    • Emaar Properties owns just over 79% of Emaar Development, and will have to pay about 12.6 billion dirhams for the remainder.
    • Emaar Properties owns just over 79% of Emaar Development, and will have to pay about 12.6 billion dirhams for the remainder. PHOTO: REUTERS

    DUBAI’S Emaar Properties offered to take over its construction arm in a multibillion-dollar deal at a time when valuations for both firms have been weighed down by the months-long regional war.

    The firm plans to offer 15 dirhams per share for Emaar Development, valuing the company at 60 billion dirhams (US$16.3 billion). While that is a premium to the firm’s last close of 13.90 dirhams, it is well below the levels it traded at before the war began.

    Emaar Properties owns just over 79 per cent of Emaar Development, meaning it would have to pay about 12.6 billion dirhams for the remainder. Bloomberg News reported the company was planning such a deal on Tuesday, and the stock has rallied in recent days.

    Owning 100 per cent of the group’s main cash generator makes strategic sense for Emaar Properties, giving it greater flexibility to deploy that money across recurring-income assets, international expansion and dividends, analysts at CI Capital wrote in a note on Tuesday (Nov 3).

    On the other hand, the company would likely weigh considerations including cost of funding a deal and timing, they added.

    Led by billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and best known as the developer of the world’s tallest tower, Emaar Properties had raised about US$1.3 billion from the listing of its construction arm in 2017.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    The deal then ranked among the largest offerings in the United Arab Emirates since Emaar listed its malls business three years earlier.

    Emaar Malls was eventually delisted at about two-thirds of its original public-offering price after an all-share deal during the Covid-19 pandemic. Months later, fellow billionaire Hussain Sajwani moved to take Damac Properties private at a nearly 45 per cent discount to its 2015 listing price.

    The delistings stoked concerns they would drive investors away from Dubai’s stock market, already struggling to recover from a pandemic-driven sell-off.

    Emaar’s latest plans come at another difficult moment for Dubai as it grapples with the economic fallout from the Iran war, now in its ninth month. Its shareholding structure also changed in May, when a firm controlled by Dubai’s ruler bought a US$6.5 billion stake from the emirate’s main investment vehicle.

    Still, Dubai’s housing market has remained relatively resilient even as the Iran war rattled investors and ended the city’s longest-running property boom.

    The market posted its second-best first half on record this year, supported by population growth, according to the UAE’s central bank. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    DubaiProperty developersUAE

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The dividend per share declared by DBS for Q3 2026 comprises an ordinary dividend of S$0.66 and a capital return dividend of S$0.15.

    DBS eyes prime brokerage business as Q3 profit falls 5% on weaker trading income

    Anthony Lim, who will be taking over as chairman, spent 19 years at Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

    Things to know about DBS’ incoming chairman Anthony Lim

    Singapore’s peak electricity demand is set to grow by 2.9% to 6.5% annually over the next decade, driven by data centres and semiconductor manufacturing.

    Singapore’s AI ambitions must make each megawatt work harder

    Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu (right) and Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (left) in a panel discussion moderated by DBS CEO Tan Su Shan during the DBS Asia Future Forward Conference.

    ‘You buy more picks and shovels because you keep hitting gold’: Why AI spending needs to see results

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More