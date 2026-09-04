Eu Yan Sang family members sell Bishopsgate bungalow for S$40 million

SINGAPORE PROPERTY

The house was owned by Richard Eu and his siblings

The price for the Bishopsgate bungalow works out to nearly S$2,481 psf on the freehold land area of 16,124 sq ft. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

[SINGAPORE] Four members of the founding family of traditional Chinese medicine group Eu Yan Sang have sold a freehold bungalow in Bishopsgate for S$40 million.

The price works out to S$2,480.72 per square foot (psf) on the freehold land area of about 16,124 square feet (sq ft).

The new owner of the two-storey bungalow is understood to be a family member of Wee Siew Kim, director, representative executive officer and co-president of Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Nippon Paint Holdings Co.