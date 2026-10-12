Frasers Hospitality selective about expanding luxury serviced-living brand

Operator is discussing potential conversions of Fraser Suites properties to new Fraser Suites Reserve brand

Rendering of an apartment in Fraser Suites Reserve Bangkok. The Reserve brand targets affluent travellers seeking greater privacy, personalisation and well-being. IMAGE: FRASERS HOSPITALITY

[SINGAPORE] Frasers Hospitality is taking a selective approach to expanding its new luxury serviced-living brand, Fraser Suites Reserve, by focusing on prime locations and suitable properties without a numerical rollout target.

The operator is in discussions with some business partners about potentially converting existing Fraser Suites properties to Fraser Suites Reserve, although its debut property at One Bangkok remains the only confirmed Reserve project, Frasers Hospitality chief operating officer (COO) Chew Hang Song told The Business Times.

Earlier this year, the company said that older Fraser Suites properties could be refurbished as part of a broader portfolio repositioning. It operates 22 Fraser Suites properties with more than 3,300 keys across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“A conversion could work if the building has the right fundamentals, and can be adapted to deliver the right experience without major compromises,” said Chew.

Potential Reserve properties are likely to be in cities where room rates can sustain the luxury offering, and in prime locations within those markets, he added.

He identified Singapore, Tokyo, London, Dubai, Shanghai and Shenzhen as possible destinations. Properties also need sufficient scale, such as around 200 rooms, to achieve operating efficiencies.

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“We are not in a hurry to expand the brand to everywhere else in the world,” he noted. “We want to keep it to the right location and business partners. It’s really about maintaining that exclusiveness and brand consistency.”

In Singapore, parent company Frasers Property is redeveloping Valley Point and Fraser Suites Singapore into a luxury mixed-use development on a 999-year leasehold site. Due for completion in 2031, it will include a new flagship 184-unit Fraser Suites serviced residence.

Asked whether the new serviced residence could take on the Reserve brand, Chew said: “The plan for that project is a Fraser Suites for now.”

A distinct luxury offering

Fraser Suites Reserve Bangkok will start taking in guests in December 2026 through a phased opening, with its grand opening planned for March 2027.

The 255-room property will occupy the top 10 floors of a 45-storey office and retail tower at One Bangkok, at the intersection of Rama IV Road and Wireless Road.

The Reserve brand targets affluent travellers seeking greater privacy, personalisation and well-being, and Fraser Suites continues to serve the broader upper-upscale market of business travellers, expatriates and families.

Chew added: “We also see potential among affluent professionals on shorter projects with their spouses and families who travel with them, as well as leisure travellers who want the service and facilities of a serviced residence.”

Chew Hang Song will lead the lodging business while remaining COO of Frasers Hospitality, reporting to Frasers Property group CEO Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi. PHOTO: FRASERS HOSPITALITY

Wellness will be a more substantial part of Fraser Suites Reserve’s offering, reflecting guests’ interest in recovery and maintaining their wellness routines while away.

Guests will have access to The Wellness Edit programme, developed with longevity expert Heike Cushway, which includes self-guided meditation and breathwork. Other offerings include red-light therapy, compression therapy and dry flotation.

Room rates for the Bangkok property have not been finalised, but Chew expects it to command a premium over comparable Fraser Suites properties.

He cited demand from independent and corporate travellers in Bangkok, and One Bangkok’s central location and multinational corporate tenants such as HSBC, Agoda and Baker McKenzie, as advantages in attracting guests.

South-east Asia drives growth

In 2027, Chew expects South-east Asia to remain a core growth engine for Frasers Hospitality. The region accounts for about half its portfolio, he said.

Its pipeline of 18 openings in Asia by 2028 remains on track. Of the 12 projects signed in 2025, about eight or nine were in South-east Asia, Chew added.

He highlighted Vietnam, where industrial activity in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi is supporting opportunities for the operator. Chew is also watching Phu Quoc and Da Nang, although these would be opportunistic additions. Well-located city properties remain Frasers Hospitality’s primary focus.

“Major gateway cities and commercial centres will continue to be important, because they attract a diverse mix of business, leisure and globally mobile travellers seeking serviced-living options that serve their distinct needs,” said Chew.

“At the same time, integrated districts such as One Bangkok are becoming increasingly compelling, because they bring together workplaces, hospitality, retail, dining, culture, entertainment and green spaces within a single ecosystem.”

Fraser Suites Reserve Bangkok’s House of Rejuvenation offers red-light therapy, compression therapy and dry flotation. IMAGE: FRASERS HOSPITALITY

Leadership transition

The launch of Fraser Suites Reserve comes as Frasers Hospitality prepares for a leadership transition, with chief executive Eu Chin Fen stepping down on Jan 1, 2027.

Chew will lead the lodging business while remaining COO, reporting to Singapore-listed Frasers Property group CEO Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi.

The COO noted that the restructuring draws a clearer distinction between the operating and investment platforms, but brings little change to his existing responsibilities.

The operating platform will remain focused on asset-light growth through third-party management agreements, and the investment business will concentrate on capital partnerships, he added.

“We remain committed in growing this platform to serve any guest who wants to experience a premium, upscale living experience. From the business angle, my aim is to take the platform to a higher level of profitability.”