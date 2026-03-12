This will add more keys to the hotels and improve operational efficiency

Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Singapore will undergo a phased transformation scheduled for completion by December 2027. PHOTO: FRASERS HOSPITALITY

[SINGAPORE] Frasers Hospitality has launched a series of asset enhancement initiatives (AEIs) – totalling S$140 million – that will add more keys and improve operational efficiency across four properties.

They are Capri by Fraser in London; Novotel Melbourne on Collins; The Westin Kuala Lumpur; and Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Singapore.

“Our asset enhancement strategy reflects disciplined capital stewardship and long-term conviction in gateway cities with strong underlying fundamentals,” said Jason Leong, head of investment and asset management of Frasers Hospitality, on Thursday (Mar 12).

He added that the group “actively curates and reposition” its portfolio to “capture evolving demand patterns, strengthen rate positioning and enhance operating leverage”.

The AEIs aim to capture structural demand shifts, including greater preference for experiential and design-led environments, as well as heightened institutional focus on sustainability performance and operational resilience, said the company.

“Collectively, these initiatives are expected to drive revenue per available room (RevPar) and income growth, enhancing asset liquidity and sustaining long-term portfolio strength and resilience within evolving capital market conditions,” said Frasers Hospitality, a unit of Frasers Property, in a media release.

Four gateway-city assets

The London property was formerly known as Park International Hotel and has been closed since October 2025. It will reopen as Capri by Fraser, Kensington/London in February 2027– marking the global debut of the refreshed Capri by Fraser brand concept.

The refurbishment will add nine keys to the property, improving revenue-generating capacity and yield efficiency. It will also include a complete mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) overhaul to improve the site’s environmental performance and improve its sustainability rating.

Comprising seven restored Victorian buildings spanning over 7,000 square metres on Cromwell Road, the 180-unit property will include flexible accommodation formats and social spaces.

Another property to be refurbished is Novotel Melbourne on Collins. The phased AEI is expected to be completed by June 2027. It will add 72 keys within the existing structure, improving inventory efficiency and revenue potential.

The renovation includes resizing selected room categories. The enhancement is expected to support RevPar uplift, improved margin profile and long-term valuation accretion, said Frasers Hospitality.

The phased AEI of Novotel Melbourne on Collins will add 72 keys to the property. IMAGE: FRASERS HOSPITALITY

Meanwhile, refurbishment works at The Westin Kuala Lumpur is slated for completion by July 2027. The guest rooms, lobby and all-day dining venues will be renovated, alongside a full MEP upgrade.

Refurbishment works at The Westin Kuala Lumpur is slated for completion by July 2027. IMAGE: FRASERS HOSPITALITY

Lastly, Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Singapore will undergo a phased transformation scheduled for completion by December 2027.

Enhancements include refurbishment of guest rooms, the lobby, food and beverage outlets and meeting facilities, alongside a comprehensive MEP overhaul. The hotel will remain operational throughout the programme.

The latest announcement comes two months after the group launched its Modena by Fraser Shenzhen property in China.

Frasers Hospitality had said that it is undertaking a group-wide repositioning across its portfolio.

It also said it will focus on refining core brands, including Fraser Suites, marked by the scheduled opening of Fraser Suites at One Bangkok in Thailand by year end. The new property will feature a “more sophisticated and uplifted version” of the brand.