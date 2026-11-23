Green buffers and a linear park along Sungei Loyang being designed to support ecosystems

HDB says no alternative brownfield sites in and around Pasir Ris could accommodate the same amount of housing in the desired timeframe. GRAPHIC: HYRIE RAHMAT, BT

[SINGAPORE] The government is planning to provide new homes in the eastern suburb of Pasir Ris, and has proposed retaining about 13 hectares (ha) of greenery and coastal habitats to make room for homes while limiting the impact on ecologically important areas.

The site, to be called Pasir Ris Neighbourhood 3, sits at the eastern edge of Pasir Ris Town and is bounded by Pasir Ris Drive 3, Pasir Ris Drive 4, Jalan Loyang Besar and Sungei Loyang. About 20 hectares is set to be developed for housing and amenities.

The area has been reserved for residential use since Master Plan 1980, “with this planning intention reaffirmed at each subsequent Master Plan review conducted every five years”, the Housing & Development Board said in a statement on Monday (Nov 23).

Under the conceptual plan for the new neighbourhood, about 5 ha of terrestrial greenery and the full 8 ha of coastal habitats will be kept. Green buffers and a proposed 15 m wide linear park along Sungei Loyang will also support biodiversity and provide recreational spaces for residents.

The proposed development comes amid “strong interest” for housing in the area, HDB said. The last three Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in Pasir Ris – Costa Grove in 2020 and Costa Riviera I and II in 2024 – each recorded an application rate of 3.6 among first-timer families for four-room flats.

The most recent new launch in the Pasir Ris area – executive condominium (EC) project Coastal Cabana – sold 498 units, or more than 66 per cent of its total of 748 units, at an average price of S$1,734 per square foot at its launch in January 2026.

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The government said it prioritises brownfield sites for housing and seeks to make better use of limited land, including by building taller and redeveloping sites with expired leases.

However, no suitable alternative brownfield sites in and around Pasir Ris could provide a comparable amount of housing within the desired timeframe, HDB said.

In response to queries from The Business Times, HDB said the site is needed to meet housing demand in the next decade.

Asked how many homes might be built in the area designated for the new neighbourhood, HDB said detailed development plans have not been finalised.

“Key parameters that remain under study include the precise development footprint and layout, housing yield and density, the extent and configuration of retained greenery, and the detailed mitigation measures.

“These will be further refined after the public feedback period, taking into consideration the EIA findings, housing needs, and broader planning considerations.”

It noted that the former Siglap Secondary School site has already been set aside for future housing; industrial sites in Lorong Halus, Pasir Ris West and Pasir Ris Coast Industrial Park 6 are needed for other national uses or cannot be made available in time.

The new neighbourhood will house both public and private homes, amenities and community spaces, with plans taking into account an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and feedback from nature groups.

The assessment, conducted by Tembusu Asia Consulting, recorded 254 fauna species, 25 of which are of conservation significance, including the Sunda Pangolin.

To protect the site’s habitats, the retained 5 ha terrestrial area would act as a buffer between the development, mangroves and an existing stream. It would also serve as a stepping-stone habitat for wildlife moving towards the sea and nearby islands, including Pulau Ubin.

Separately, about 1 ha in the south-eastern corner of the 5 ha area may be needed for coastal protection measures, subject to further study.

HDB is inviting public feedback on the EIA findings and conceptual plan from Nov 23 to Dec 20.