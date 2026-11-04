Hong Kong’s Link Reit in talks to acquire around 50% stake in Income Insurance’s Eastpoint Mall

SINGAPORE PROPERTY

The mall sits on a site with a 99-year leasehold tenure that started in 1993, leaving about 66 years on its lease

Eastpoint Mall in Simei, a six-storey shopping centre with one basement level, is managed by Frasers Property. PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

[SINGAPORE] A deal is being hammered out that could end with Hong Kong-listed Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) acquiring a stake of around 50 per cent of Eastpoint Mall from Income Insurance, sources told The Business Times.

Located next to Simei MRT station, Eastpoint Mall is a six-storey shopping centre with one basement level.

Managed by Frasers Property, the mall has 150 units and houses tenants such as enrichment centre Mind Stretcher, F&B offerings BreadTalk and Saizeriya, and supermarket FairPrice.