The Business Times
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SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Hong Kong’s Link Reit in talks to acquire around 50% stake in Income Insurance’s Eastpoint Mall

The mall sits on a site with a 99-year leasehold tenure that started in 1993, leaving about 66 years on its lease

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Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Eastpoint Mall in Simei, a six-storey shopping centre with one basement level, is managed by Frasers Property.
    • Eastpoint Mall in Simei, a six-storey shopping centre with one basement level, is managed by Frasers Property. PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

    [SINGAPORE] A deal is being hammered out that could end with Hong Kong-listed Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) acquiring a stake of around 50 per cent of Eastpoint Mall from Income Insurance, sources told The Business Times.

    Located next to Simei MRT station, Eastpoint Mall is a six-storey shopping centre with one basement level.

    Managed by Frasers Property, the mall has 150 units and houses tenants such as enrichment centre Mind Stretcher, F&B offerings BreadTalk and Saizeriya, and supermarket FairPrice.

    Link ReitSingapore commercial propertyIncome InsuranceCapitaLand Investment

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