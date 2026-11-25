Refurbishment of ageing tower was paired with a digital overhaul to improve efficiency and sustainability

HLHL’s Quek Kon Hui (centre) says the initiatives position the company for the future and create long-term value for stakeholders. PHOTO: HONG LEONG

[SINGAPORE] Hong Leong Holdings Limited (HLHL) has completed a three-year transformation of its landmark Central Business District office building and core business operations, as Hong Leong Group’s privately held property arm seeks to improve the performance of its existing assets and prepare its business for the future.

The programme, which began in October 2023 and involved an investment of more than S$40 million, covered the refurbishment of the 45-storey Hong Leong Building at Raffles Quay and the integration of previously separate sales, leasing and finance functions onto a single platform.

Quek Kon Hui, executive director of HLHL, said the building refurbishment and digital overhaul were intended to strengthen different aspects of the business, rather than function as standalone initiatives.

“The renewal of Hong Leong Building and our digital transformation are complementary investments that strengthen both our physical assets and business capabilities,” he said.

“Together, they advance our sustainability ambitions, enhance business resilience and position us for the future, creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Quek is the grandson of Kwek Hong Lye, the uncle of Kwek Leng Beng, chairman of Hong Leong Group Singapore.

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Hong Leong Building, a 158-metre-tall tower that opened in 1976, was among the tallest commercial buildings in Singapore at the time. About 95 per cent of the building’s existing structure and original granite facade were retained, while its amenities, common areas and infrastructure were upgraded.

Retaining the existing structure also helped reduce material waste and environmental impact, HLHL said.

Digital integration

The developer has also revamped internal systems, developed with PwC Singapore as transformation adviser and technology partners Showsuite, SAP and Planon Asia.

The integrated platform connects HLHL’s residential and commercial businesses, bringing sales, leasing and financial information together in a single system.

By integrating the functions, HLHL has improved data visibility and accuracy by 30 per cent, while enhancing operational efficiency by up to 65 per cent, the company said.

Showsuite has been supporting operations across several of the developer’s recent residential projects, including Lentor Hills Residences, Lentor Central Residences, Penrith and, most recently, Tengah Garden Residences.