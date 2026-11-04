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SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Indonesian party in exclusive due diligence to buy Income Centre for over S$265 million

Price translates to roughly S$3,617 psf on net lettable area of 73,271 sq ft

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Kalpana Rashiwala

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 06:39 PM
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    • The eight-storey freehold office building is fully occupied by Income Insurance.
    • The eight-storey freehold office building is fully occupied by Income Insurance. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] An Indonesian party is said to be in exclusive due diligence with a view to buying Income Centre at 75 Bras Basah Road.

    The price is expected to be in excess of S$265 million, or roughly S$3,617 per square foot on the net lettable area of 73,271 sq ft. The property is owned by Income Insurance.

    The Indonesian party is understood to be part of the large family of Eka Tjipta Widjaja, the late Chinese-Indonesian founder of the Sinar Mas Group.

    Singapore propertySingapore officesAseanIndonesia

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