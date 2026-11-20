In the year through September, average values in the boroughs fall 7.2%, more than the 3.5% drop across the capital

Prices in Westminster and Kensington & Chelsea – two of London’s most exclusive areas – are down 18.5% and 15.6%, respectively, since September 2025. PHOTO: EPA

HOUSE prices in inner London fell the most since the financial crisis, according to official statistics that highlight the impact of soaring mortgage costs on the capital.

Average values in the boroughs declined 7.2 per cent to £621,491 (US$818,570) in the 12 months through September, the largest annual drop since August 2009, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday (Nov 18), citing Land Registry data.

Across the capital, prices posted a smaller decline of 3.5 per cent.

Home values in the central parts of London have fallen in all but three of the past 12 months.

Prices in Westminster and Kensington & Chelsea – two of London’s most exclusive areas – are down 18.5 per cent and 15.6 per cent, respectively, since September 2025.

The Iran energy crisis has pushed up borrowing costs, stretching affordability for prospective buyers.

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Key mortgage rates have climbed close to 6 per cent, up from 4.83 per cent just before the start of the conflict.

Aspiring homeowners in expensive areas like London, where house prices are still about twice the UK average, are disproportionately affected because they have to come up with larger deposits and take on more debt.

“House price-to-income ratios are more stretched in inner London, which makes prices much more susceptible to rises in interest rates, and we’ve had three big leg ups in mortgage costs lately” said Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills in London.

He added that the prime sector has also been hit by the government taxes on the most expensive properties, as well as volatile geopolitics.

The downturn has wiped £23,000 off the value of an average home in London since their peak in July 2025, the ONS figures show.

Flats, which have underperformed other types of property, account for around half of all sales in London compared with a fifth in Britain as a whole.

The Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in over three years in November, and officials signalled they could deliver another hike as soon as December to fight off inflationary pressures.

Across the UK, house prices rose 1.2 per cent in the year to September, a rate that was unchanged from the previous month. While values declined in London and the South East, regions like the North East and the North West recorded strong increases.

The report adds to mounting evidence of broader pressure on the housing market.

Demand for home loans has hit its lowest in 33 months, and property surveyors warned home values could drop 1 per cent in the year ahead as the sales outlook deteriorates. Lender Nationwide also said house prices stagnated in October due to high mortgage costs. BLOOMBERG