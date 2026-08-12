JTC eyes unified zoning of one-north parcels for LaunchPad revamp

The proposed amendments will place the parcels under a single business park zoning

[SINGAPORE] Land parcels in Ayer Rajah Crescent, currently zoned for a variety of uses, are set to be unified under a single business park zoning as part of plans to rejuvenate LaunchPad @ one-north.

The proposed changes will place the entire 9.82-hectare estate – roughly 14 football fields – under a gross plot ratio (GPR) of 2.5.

A plot designated for road use will also be converted to residential with commercial space at the first storey, subject to detailed planning, proposed amendments to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Master Plan 2025 showed.

The agency said the proposed amendments are to facilitate new initiatives under the refreshed LaunchPad master plan, including the development of Kampong AI within the estate.

Currently, most plots in the area are zoned for business park use without a specified GPR. A few smaller plots are set as business parks at GPRs of 5.0 and 4.0, while others are designated for white and road uses.

White sites are spaces that can be used as a combination of commercial, hotel, residential, sports and recreational spaces.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Taken together, the overall GPR across LaunchPad now is slightly more than 1.0, a JTC Corp spokesperson said on Wednesday (Aug 12).

JTC’s proposed amendments will roughly double the potential permissible floor space, while “meaningfully intensifying” land use across the estate, the spokesperson said.

The unified zoning will also enable JTC to revamp LaunchPad as a single integrated development and “strengthen the startup ecosystem”, the spokesperson added.

This includes the adaptive reuse of two existing flatted factories for Kampong AI’s upcoming artificial intelligence hub, which are slated for completion in 2028.

Announced earlier this year, Kampong AI is a planned AI-focused startup community in Singapore.

In July, JTC launched a tender for the designing and building of Kampong AI’s office block. Another tender for the accommodation block, which will house more than 200 residential units, will be launched later.

Plans for the wider LaunchPad estate also include new event spaces, sports facilities, networking areas and additional F&B options.