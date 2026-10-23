Knight Frank’s Tan Tee Khoon leaves firm, Nicholas Keong takes over auction business

Keong will continue to oversee the prime residential sales and leasing, and private office businesses

Tan Tee Khoon (left) has left the firm to pursue other interests; Nicholas Keong will take on the role of head, auction, residential and private office. PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK SINGAPORE

[SINGAPORE] Property industry veteran Tan Tee Khoon has left Knight Frank Singapore to pursue other interests, the latest in a string of exits from the consultancy firm.

Tan rejoined the company in 2025 as managing director of corporate affairs and head of its sales agency subsidiary Knight Frank Property Network (KFPN). He moved on to head auction and sales for Knight Frank Singapore in April, before the firm wound down the KFPN unit in July.

Tan previously held various roles at the firm, including between 2011 and 2019. He left his role as key executive officer of KFPN in 2019 to join PropertyGuru as Singapore country manager.

Nicholas Keong, who leads Knight Frank Singapore’s residential and private office business, has taken over as head of auction, the firm said on Friday (Oct 23).

The appointment brings the auction, prime residential sales and leasing, and private office businesses under a unified leadership structure, the firm said, with it looking to strengthen collaboration across the teams and better serve property owners, investors and high-net-worth clients.

Tan’s departure comes about three months after the sudden resignation of Galven Tan as CEO of Knight Frank Singapore.

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Galven Tan left the firm 2.5 years after he joined, in the wake of its London-based parent taking full control after buying out its Singapore partner AF Global’s 55 per cent stake for S$36 million in 2025. AF Global is majority-owned by the Koh family behind Fragrance Group.

Several other key business leaders have left in the last two years.

They include Daniel Ding, who joined Knight Frank Singapore in 2019 as head of capital markets (land and buildings, international real estate) and left after five years, and Chia Mein Mein, who rejoined the firm in 2022 as head of capital markets (land and collective sale) before departing in 2025.

At end-2025, head of retail Ethan Hsu left the firm after nearly six years.

Low Kin Hon, interim CEO of Knight Frank Singapore, noted that Keong has built a strong reputation within the firm’s residential business and brings extensive experience advising clients across a broad spectrum of property transactions.

Keong said: “By combining our market expertise, networks and client relationships, we are well positioned to uncover new opportunities for clients and continue building on Knight Frank’s strong reputation in auction and the prime residential market.”