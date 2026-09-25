The Business Times
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Lifting of wait-out period unlikely to trigger price surge in HDB resale market: NUS survey

Some 82% of property players expect prices to ease or see a ‘modest’ recovery

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Ry-Anne Lim

Ry-Anne Lim

Published Fri, Sep 25, 2026 · 04:30 PM
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    • Property players expect the Outside Central Region to experience the strongest price and volume growth from transitioning private homeowners. 
    • Property players expect the Outside Central Region to experience the strongest price and volume growth from transitioning private homeowners.  PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Market watchers do not expect HDB resale prices to surge after the government recently removed a 15-month wait-out period for private property downgraders.

    In a survey by the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies (Ireus), 41 per cent of respondents said they expect prices to moderate or even soften in the coming months, as a substantial supply of flats reach their minimum occupation period. 

    One respondent predicted that the higher monthly income ceiling for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats and new executive condominiums (ECs) could divert buyers away from the resale market, bringing prices down.

    IREUSHDBSingapore residential propertyResidential propertyReal estateHousingSingapore property

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