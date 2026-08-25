The Business Times
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SINGAPORE PROPERTY

New Woodlands Gateway industrial hub takes shape as RTS Link nears completion

Taiwanese tech group FIC Global to open facility at Woodlands node while retaining manufacturing in Johor in ‘twinning’ model analysts expect more to adopt

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Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Tue, Aug 25, 2026 · 06:19 PM
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    • Woodlands Gateway, unveiled earlier this year, is a 35 ha mixed-use district in northern Singapore.
    • Woodlands Gateway, unveiled earlier this year, is a 35 ha mixed-use district in northern Singapore. GRAPHIC: BT VISUAL

    [SINGAPORE] A new business hub planned in the north of Singapore, designed to connect directly with the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, is beginning to take shape with Taiwanese technology group FIC Global’s (FICG) move into the Woodlands Gateway district.

    FICG plans to open its first regional innovation and supply chain centre there, while retaining its manufacturing and operational base across the border in Johor.

    The group is said to be taking up a “substantial amount of space” in the 35-hectare (ha) mixed-use district. The facility is expected to house functions such as regional innovation, strategic sourcing, supply chain management and coordination, and customer and partner engagement.

    Singapore industrial propertyJohor-Singapore SEZ

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