Office rents in Singapore’s central region rise 0.8% in Q3 over Q2, URA data shows

SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Islandwide vacancy falls to 10% as at end-Q3 from 11% as at end-Q2 on 72,000 sq m shrinkage in office stock

The URA released data on the Singapore office market on Friday (Oct 23). PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Office rents in Singapore’s central region rose 0.8 per cent in the third quarter of this year over the preceding quarter.

This matches the 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in Q2 2026.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) data released on Friday (Oct 23) showed the price index for office space in the central region rose 0.8 per cent quarter on quarter in Q3, a quicker pace than the 0.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in Q2.

The islandwide office vacancy rate fell to 10 per cent as at the end of Q3 from 11 per cent as at end-Q2.

The amount of occupied office space across the island increased by 17,000 square metres (sq m) of net lettable area (NLA) in Q3 2026, a bigger expansion than the 8,000 sq m increase in Q2.

The islandwide stock of office space shrank by 72,000 sq m of NLA in Q3 2026, contrasting with the increase of 19,000 sq m in the previous quarter.

As at the end of Q3 2026, there was a total pipeline supply of about 875,000 sq m of gross floor area of office space across the island, higher than the 848,000 sq m in the previous quarter.