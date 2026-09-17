The Business Times
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SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Omnicom said to have leased nearly 50,000 sq ft of office space on 51 Merchant Road

It is expected to maintain a presence in MacDonald House, but exit its Mediapolis and Alexandra Road premises

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Kalpana Rashiwala

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Thu, Sep 17, 2026 · 06:21 PM
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    • A rendering of 51 Merchant Road. The asset is undergoing refurbishment, which is expected to be completed by Q1 next year.
    • A rendering of 51 Merchant Road. The asset is undergoing refurbishment, which is expected to be completed by Q1 next year. IMAGE: ELEVATE CAPITAL

    [SINGAPORE] Global advertising, marketing and sales giant Omnicom is said to have leased close to 50,000 square feet (sq ft) of net lettable area of office space at 51 Merchant Road – about three-quarters of the entire building – near Clarke Quay MRT station.

    Owned by a joint venture between Elevate Capital Group and LaSalle Investment Management, the property comprises the main four-storey building with two levels of basement car park space, annexed to two rows of conserved shophouses.

    One row, comprising three-storey shophouses, faces Fisher Street.

    Singapore propertySingapore commercial propertyJLL

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