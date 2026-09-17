Omnicom said to have leased nearly 50,000 sq ft of office space on 51 Merchant Road

SINGAPORE PROPERTY

It is expected to maintain a presence in MacDonald House, but exit its Mediapolis and Alexandra Road premises

A rendering of 51 Merchant Road. The asset is undergoing refurbishment, which is expected to be completed by Q1 next year. IMAGE: ELEVATE CAPITAL

[SINGAPORE] Global advertising, marketing and sales giant Omnicom is said to have leased close to 50,000 square feet (sq ft) of net lettable area of office space at 51 Merchant Road – about three-quarters of the entire building – near Clarke Quay MRT station.

Owned by a joint venture between Elevate Capital Group and LaSalle Investment Management, the property comprises the main four-storey building with two levels of basement car park space, annexed to two rows of conserved shophouses.

One row, comprising three-storey shophouses, faces Fisher Street.