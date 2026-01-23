Private home prices up 0.6% in Q4 for full-year gain of 3.3%, lower than estimated

The growth is led by landed properties

For the whole of 2025, landed home prices rise 7.6%, compared with the marginal gains of 0.9% in 2024. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Prices of private residential property inched up 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Friday (Jan 23).

This was a tad lower than the 0.7 per cent flash estimate by the agency earlier this month, and follows an increase of 0.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

That brings the full-year increase to 3.3 per cent, softening from the 3.9 per cent growth in 2024 and the 6.8 per cent rise in 2023. It is also significantly lower than the 8.6 per cent increase in 2022 and 10.6 per cent in 2021.

Private home price growth was led by landed properties, which grew 3.4 per cent in Q4. This was a sharp increase from the 1.4 per cent rise in the previous quarter.

For the whole of 2025, landed home prices rose 7.6 per cent, compared with the marginal gains of 0.9 per cent in 2024.

Meanwhile, prices of non-landed properties fell 0.2 per cent in Q4 2025, reversing from the 0.8 per cent rise in the previous quarter. For the whole of last year, non-landed home prices grew 2.3 per cent, moderating from the 4.7 per cent increase in 2024.

In the primary market, developers launched 2,632 private homes – excluding executive condos (ECs) – for sale in the fourth quarter, down from Q3’s 4,191 units. Still, a total of 11,482 units were launched for sale in 2025, nearly double the 6,647 units in 2024.

Sales volume consequently fell to 2,940 units in Q4, from 3,288 units in Q3. For the whole of 2025, 10,815 units were sold, compared with the 6,469 units in the previous year.

There were 3,529 resale transactions in the fourth quarter, versus the 3,881 units transacted in the prior quarter. These deals accounted for 52.7 per cent of all sales transactions in Q4, a shade higher than the 52.4 per cent in Q3.

In total, there were 14,622 resale transactions in 2025, compared with 14,053 units in 2024.

On the rental front, URA’s overall index was down 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter. This brings full-year growth to 1.9 per cent, a turnaround from the 1.9 per cent decrease posted in 2024. The vacancy rate edged down to 6 per cent as at end-Q4, from 6.9 per cent in Q3.

The slowdown in the rental index follows the completion of 2,018 private housing units, including ECs, in the fourth quarter. That brings the total number of completions in 2025 to 7,996 units.

In the coming year, 6,955 private homes, including ECs, are set to be ready, based on expected completion dates reported by developers to the authorities. Another 10,021 units are expected to be completed in 2027, 10,701 units in 2028, and 13,028 units in 2029.

Beyond that, nearly 16,000 units are projected to be completed. Together, this will form the 54,000 units to be completed in the coming years.

“The government is prepared to release more land under the government land sales programme as necessary, taking into account market and economic conditions,” URA added.