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Proposed en bloc reforms could bring ageing estates, commercial sites back to the market

But mismatched price expectations and project viability continue to shape outcomes, say market watchers

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Ry-Anne Lim
Jeanne Mah

Ry-Anne Lim &

Jeanne Mah

Published Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 09:53 PM
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    • Older developments often face rising maintenance costs and ageing infrastructure.
    • Older developments often face rising maintenance costs and ageing infrastructure. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Ageing developments sitting on huge sites that have struggled to secure owner support could get a fresh shot at redevelopment under proposed changes to Singapore’s collective sales regime. 

    For strata-titled commercial buildings in particular, the amendments could be a game changer, industry players said.

    The amendments, unveiled by the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) on Tuesday, include lowering the consent threshold for an en bloc sale to 65 per cent for developments over 60 years old, and 70 per cent for those aged 40 to 59 years. 

    PropertySingapore propertyResidential property

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