Punggol East riverside plots totalling 25 hectares earmarked for housing, could yield over 8,000 new homes

Tenants operating in sites on state-owned property told leases will not be renewed after year-end

Coney Island is linked by a park connector to the Punggol East waterfront, where five sites are zoned for housing. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] A 25-hectare (ha) stretch of state-owned riverfront land in Punggol East, which has housed several businesses for years, could yield more than 8,000 new homes on the residential-zoned sites.

Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Master Plan 2025, there are five sizeable residential-zoned plots in the immediate area, stretching from the Tampines Expressway towards Tebing Lane and along Sungei Serangoon.

Along the water, a park connector links to Sengkang and Hougang as well as popular recreation spots Punggol Park and Coney Island.

The sites carry gross plot ratios (GPRs) of between 3.0 and 3.4, an allowable building limit typically associated with high-density housing.

Tenants operating on the properties have been told that their leases, expiring on Dec 31, 2026, will not be renewed. The Business Times has learnt that some extensions had been granted in the past.

At 50 Punggol East Road, City Sprouts has run a popular F&B cluster in Punggol East Container Park since 2022. Its master tenancy expires on Dec 31, and cannot be extended “as the site is required for future residential redevelopment”, a Singapore Land Authority (SLA) spokesperson told media.

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“City Sprouts is preparing to vacate and return the site by Dec 31, 2026,” the spokesperson added.

The 50 Punggol East site is zoned residential with commercial use at the first storey and has a GPR of 3.0. The other residential-zoned sites in the immediate area have GPRs of between 3.0 and 3.4.

City Sprouts, which has run a popular F&B cluster in Punggol East Container Park since 2022, is preparing to vacate and return the site by Dec 31, 2026. PHOTO: BT FILE

In response to BT queries, an SLA spokesperson said: “The state properties at 32 Punggol East, 6 Tebing Lane and 10 Tebing Lane are currently tenanted to Sing See Soon Floral & Landscape, Sports Hub @ Punggol and AT Punggol, respectively.

“Although the sites are earmarked for redevelopment, the government had granted several tenancy extensions to these tenants pending the finalisation of the redevelopment timeline. The current tenancies expire on Dec 31, 2026, after which the sites will be redeveloped.”

Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at Mogul.sg, put the combined land area of the five plots at about 2.6 million square feet, or roughly 25 ha.

He reckoned that, if built up to their allowable plot ratios, the sites could yield up to around 8,400 private condominium units or just under 7,000 public housing flats. Mak added that it was likely the new development would comprise a mix.

Ryan Lim, founder of Happy Lok Lok which opened at 6 Tebing Lane in 2020, said that he was told by his landlord only in late August that the site’s lease would expire at the end of this year. Happy Lok Lok leases the space from master tenant Sports Hub @ Punggol.

“We were surprised, as it was quite last-minute,” Lim noted. He added that he understands appeals have been made for an extension, and he would stay on if the tenancy can be extended by another year.

Gary Ong, owner of Uncle Leong Seafood (Punggol), said that he was informed by his landlord two weeks ago that the restaurant would have to vacate the premises by Dec 31. “Our last day of operations will be Nov 30, and we are still looking for a new location,” he added.

Cullen Ang, director of business operations at Kwontum Taekwondo, said that the school was told of the situation in August, having moved into the premises last year.

“We are still waiting for clarity on whether December will be the confirmed deadline, but we need to plan ahead and keep our parents informed. We have begun looking for another location, and the bidding process for a suitable space can take time,” he pointed out.

Waterfront location seen as a strength

Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at Realion Group, sees the wider area eventually forming “a new cluster of public and private housing” in the north-east. She noted that the sites are directly opposite future developments at Pasir Ris Coast.

The future developments will add to some 60,000 flats in the Punggol area, which grew out of its fishing-village origins into a poultry and pig-farming settlement before evolving into a major new town under the Punggol 21 plan.

Pitched as “a waterfront town of the 21st century”, Punggol is now home to Punggol Digital District and the Singapore Institute of Technology campus.

Mak cited the waterfront location and future transport connectivity as strengths of the sites. Four of the five plots are beside Sungei Serangoon, he said. “The sites are close to Riviera LRT station, which is slated to be connected with the upcoming Riviera MRT station when the Punggol extension of the Cross Island Line is completed in 2032.”

Lee Sze Teck, senior director of data analytics at Huttons Asia, expects the waterfront setting to support demand for the homes eventually developed along the stretch.

“Waterfront homes are a rarity in Singapore; hence these homes will be highly sought after when they are offered for sale,” he explained.

No redevelopment plans or timelines have been announced for the plots, other than for 50 Punggol East Road.