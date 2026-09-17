Real-estate veteran Desmond Sim quits CEO roles at Realion, ETC

Deputy group CEO Justin Quek will lead operations of Realion Group, and Christopher Ng will oversee ETC

Desmond Sim’s resignation comes almost 18 months after the merger of ETC and OrangeTee to form Realion. PHOTO: ETC/ORANGETEE

[SINGAPORE] Property industry veteran Desmond Sim has resigned from his dual roles as group chief executive of Realion and CEO of ETC.

An internal memo sent to staff on Thursday (Sep 17), seen by The Business Times, said he has stepped down from his roles and the board has accepted his resignation. His last day of service is Oct 31, 2026.

Realion was formed in February 2025 through the merger of OrangeTee Group and ETC, previously known as Edmund Tie & Company.

Realion’s board of directors said in the memo to the staff: “On behalf of the board, the management team and fellow colleagues, we extend our sincere appreciation to Desmond for his contributions, leadership and commitment to ETC and the Group, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

A new leadership structure is taking shape, and is expected to be implemented in the first quarter of 2027.

In the interim, Justin Quek, deputy group CEO, will oversee the leadership and operations of Realion Group; Christopher Ng, group chief corporate officer and son of ETC chairman Roland Ng, will oversee ETC.

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The board said the group’s strategic direction and priorities remain unchanged, and plans and initiatives already under way will continue to move forward.

The Realion Group’s biggest shareholder is the family of Roland Ng, group CEO of crane-hire giant Tat Hong. His stake is held via family investment vehicles Triplestar Capital and TH Investments, which fully own ETC.

Other shareholders include the Vogue Capital Group, an entity linked to Ken Kuik of the Kuik family behind Sim Lian Group; Springboard Capital Partners; and Tokyu Livable, a subsidiary of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings, the real-estate arm of Japanese giant Tokyu Group.

Timely move, says Sim

Contacted by BT on Thursday evening, Sim said his move was timely: “After five years, I’ve seen through the company’s rebranding, established many strategic partnerships and even the merger, something a CEO doesn’t do every day.

“It’s time for me to focus on my personal strengths and interests.”

Asked about his plans, Sim said: “I’ve missed the special engagement with clients as a trusted adviser, which I had prior to the CEO appointment, so I may start to work on that again.”

Before joining Edmund Tie as deputy CEO in 2021, he spent almost 20 years at CBRE and JLL in research and valuation roles.

After serving briefly as deputy CEO, he took over from then-CEO Ong Choon Fah, who had been the real-estate consulting company’s CEO since May 2015.

Quek has been CEO of OrangeTee since January 2024, returning to the company in 2023 after leaving in 2021.

While the 2025 merger combined the operations of ETC and OrangeTee under the Realion name, the two companies have ties going back more than 10 years.

They brought their sales associates’ businesses under the OrangeTee & Tie brand in 2017, with a current real-estate agent salesforce of 2,645 agents.

OrangeTee & Tie has also struck an agreement with Knight Frank, which said in July 2026 that it would shut down its real-estate agency associate business in the latest sign of consolidation among the Republic’s property agencies.

Under the agreement, KF Property Network salespersons can join OrangeTee & Tie.

Building on their ties with Tokyu Livable, OrangeTee rolled out a new initiative in 2025 pushing into Japan, giving Singapore-based investors access to Tokyu Livable’s portfolio of residential and investment-grade properties.