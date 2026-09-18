The Business Times
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SINGAPORE PROPERTY

SC Capital Partners sells Rivervale Mall in Sengkang for around S$276 million

Buyer is linked to Master Contract Services, which recently bought Orchid Hotel

Summarise
Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Fri, Sep 18, 2026 · 02:13 PM
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    • Rivervale Mall is at the junction of Rivervale Crescent and Rivervale Drive in north-eastern Singapore.
    • Rivervale Mall is at the junction of Rivervale Crescent and Rivervale Drive in north-eastern Singapore. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Suchad Chiaranussati’s SC Capital Partners has inked a deal to sell Rivervale Mall, a suburban retail mall in Sengkang which it acquired seven years ago, for about S$276 million, The Business Times has learnt.

    The property is being sold to a buyer linked to Master Contract Services, a facilities maintenance company that moved into property development, which about three months earlier acquired Orchid Hotel for about S$273 million.

    At S$276 million, the price tag for Rivervale Mall works out to about S$3,401 per square foot of net lettable area of 81,150 square feet. This represents a net yield of about 4.7 per cent.

    Singapore commercial propertyRetail

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