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Sim Lian kicks off Q4 launches with Amberwood at Holland, priced from S$2.6 million

The low-rise 212-unit project is the first residential development in the new Holland Plain precinct

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Jeanne Mah

Jeanne Mah

Published Thu, Sep 10, 2026 · 05:00 AM
    • Prices for the three-bedroom units, 872 to 980 sq ft in size, start at S$2.6 million, or about S$2,945 psf.
    • Prices for the three-bedroom units, 872 to 980 sq ft in size, start at S$2.6 million, or about S$2,945 psf. PHOTO: SIM LIAN

    [SINGAPORE] Sim Lian Group will start previews for its 212-unit Amberwood at Holland condominium on Friday (Sep 11), with pricing starting just under S$3,000 per square foot (psf) for the prime District 10 project in the new Holland Plain estate.  

    The 99-year-leasehold condo will have three, four and five-bedroom units; the three-bedroom layouts, from 872 square feet (sq ft) in size, start at S$2.6 million, or about S$2,945 psf.

    Four-bedroom units ranging from 1,076 sq ft to 1,313 sq ft will start at S$3.2 million, or about S$2,951 psf, while five-bedroom units of 1,335 sq ft will be priced from S$4 million, or about S$2,990 psf.

    Sim Lian Group secured the government land sale (GLS) site in August 2025 with a top bid of nearly S$368.4 million, or S$1,432 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr). The tender drew five bids then. 

    Sim Lian also bagged a second Holland Plain site offered by the government, a neighbouring plot for which it submitted the sole bid of S$454 million, or S$1,491 psf ppr, in May 2026. 

    This was about 4 per cent higher than the Amberwood site. 

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    The Holland Plain precinct is expected to eventually house up to 2,500 homes, with eight sites being released by the government.

    Amberwood at Holland, to sit on a 17,069 square metre site along Holland Link, will comprise 11 residential blocks of four to six storeys, with vacant possession expected by Jun 30, 2030.

    The 74 three-bedroom units project will start at 872 sq ft and go up to 980 sq ft in size. The 74 four-bedroom units will be between 1,076 sq ft and 1,313 sq ft, and the 64 five-bedroom units will measure 1,335 sq ft to 1,572 sq ft.

    The development will sit in a predominantly low-rise residential area, near the Good Class Bungalow enclaves of Brizay Park, Garlick Avenue and Ewart Park.

    It is also within 1 km of Methodist Girls’ School and near King Albert Park MRT station, which is slated to become an interchange with the MRT’s Cross Island Line in 2032.

    Sales bookings begin on Sep 26.

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