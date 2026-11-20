US asset manager expands its defence in dispute over its 2025 acquisition of three Singapore properties

Brookfield Asset Management is alleged to have breached an agreement to pursue a JV in a case filed by Singapore billionaire Lim Chap Huat and Soilbuild Group. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Brookfield Asset Management, accused by Singapore billionaire Lim Chap Huat’s Soilbuild Group of “usurping” a joint venture (JV) deal, expanded on its defence arguments saying it faced “consistent commercial pressure” to close the deal with Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT).

Lim and Soilbuild had alleged in an action filed on Aug 3 that Brookfield agreed to pursue the acquisition of three Singapore properties from MIT through a JV, and that the two sides worked together for several months on the proposed deal.

They claim that Brookfield pulled out of the tie-up two days before Mapletree announced the S$535.3 million sale of the properties to the US asset manager.

In an Oct 20 response to a request for more detail on Brookfield’s defence, the asset manager said: “Mapletree was pressing Brookfield to complete the acquisition of the final seed assets as soon as possible, including by communicating the intended timing for completion and the difficulties in extending Brookfield’s exclusivity period.”

The final seed assets were The Strategy, The Synergy and Woodlands Central. The Strategy replaced 18 Tai Seng in the initial portfolio.

Brookfield gave the account in further particulars of its defence that were seen by The Business Times. The document was served in response to an Oct 6 request for more details on Brookfield’s defence, including the commercial pressure it said it faced.

It had earlier maintained that it faced “consistent commercial pressures (including from Mapletree) to move ahead with the acquisition expeditiously” so as to maintain the credibility of the interest it had expressed in its letter of intent dated Feb 11, 2025.

In its defence dated Aug 31, Brookfield also said that, despite several rounds of negotiations, “the parties remained in disagreement on multiple key issues” that it considered could not reasonably be resolved. It added that it was “commercially impractical” to delay the purchase indefinitely while awaiting an agreement on the proposed JV.

The US investment giant said its Singapore arm offered S$535.3 million to Mapletree for the revised portfolio in the non-binding letter of intent on Feb 11, 2025.

Brookfield said Mapletree told it on Apr 21, 2025, that it had originally intended the acquisition to take place on May 2, 2025, and was facing “significant pushback” over extending Brookfield’s exclusivity period to May 8, 2025.

It added that Mapletree told it on May 8 that “the acquisition documentation should be finalised as soon as possible”.

On May 15, 2025, Mapletree inquired about the status of the acquisition, and asked whether Brookfield was ready to execute the acquisition documentation that same day, said Brookfield.

“There was also a focus on completing the acquisition of the final seed assets expeditiously including during weekly progress meetings, where Brookfield and other participants in the weekly progress meetings were reminded regularly of the impending expiration of its exclusivity period, and the acquisition timelines,” Brookfield noted.

It told Soilbuild on May 14 that it would proceed with the acquisition on its own.

On May 16, 2025, MIT’s manager announced that sale agreements had been signed for the three properties with buyers managed by Brookfield affiliates. The sale was completed on Aug 15, 2025.

Soilbuild’s claims and Brookfield’s defence

Brookfield, its Singapore arm and a Brookfield-controlled entity are named defendants in the lawsuit filed with Singapore’s High Court, while Soilbuild’s executive chairman Lim, Soilbuild and a Soilbuild unit are named as claimants.

Lim and Soilbuild are seeking unspecified damages over Brookfield’s alleged breach of an agreement to pursue the JV, as well as the alleged unauthorised use of Soilbuild’s proprietary commercial information, among other claims.

Brookfield denies that the parties had entered into a JV, and said the opportunity to acquire the properties from Mapletree originated from Brookfield. Its Singapore arm submitted its first non-binding offer on Dec 5, 2024, before Brookfield was introduced to the Soilbuild team on Dec 18, it said.

The asset manager added that its Singapore arm and Soilbuild subsequently signed two confidentiality agreements for the initial and revised portfolios.

According to Brookfield, both agreements provided that neither party had “any legally binding obligations to negotiate or consummate the transaction” and that either party could “notify the other party in writing at any time to terminate discussions relating to the transaction”.

It also denied that the parties had agreed on or entered into a memorandum of understanding and that it wrongfully used Soilbuild’s alleged confidential information.

It also denied Soilbuild’s claim that it could not have completed the acquisition without the property group’s involvement.