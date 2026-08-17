Sustained Land buys Thomson Lane plot for S$578 million, plans condo project on prime site
The land parcel is being acquired from an entity linked to OCBC’s Lee family
- Located in prime District 11, the Thomson Lane site is tucked between Novena and Toa Payoh. GRAPHIC: BT VISUAL
[SINGAPORE] A joint venture led by developer Sustained Land is buying a sprawling site in Thomson Lane for S$578 million from an entity linked to OCBC’s Lee family, with plans to build a large residential project on the prime plot.
According to a caveat lodged on Aug 11, the seller is Chequers Properties, a company linked to the family of late rubber magnate and philanthropist Lee Kong Chian, regarded as the founding father of OCBC.
The site at 8 Thomson Lane spans a 203,000 square feet (sq ft) and is currently zoned for hotel use with a gross plot ratio of 2.1 under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Master Plan 2025.