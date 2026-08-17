The Business Times
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SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Sustained Land buys Thomson Lane plot for S$578 million, plans condo project on prime site

The land parcel is being acquired from an entity linked to OCBC’s Lee family

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Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 10:58 AM
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    • Located in prime District 11, the Thomson Lane site is tucked between Novena and Toa Payoh.
    • Located in prime District 11, the Thomson Lane site is tucked between Novena and Toa Payoh. GRAPHIC: BT VISUAL

    [SINGAPORE] A joint venture led by developer Sustained Land is buying a sprawling site in Thomson Lane for S$578 million from an entity linked to OCBC’s Lee family, with plans to build a large residential project on the prime plot.

    According to a caveat lodged on Aug 11, the seller is Chequers Properties, a company linked to the family of late rubber magnate and philanthropist Lee Kong Chian, regarded as the founding father of OCBC.

    The site at 8 Thomson Lane spans a 203,000 square feet (sq ft) and is currently zoned for hotel use with a gross plot ratio of 2.1 under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Master Plan 2025.

    Singapore propertySingapore residential property

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