Top real estate picks in the Year of the Dragon

WHETHER it’s to stay or invest in, Singaporeans love property.

But with tougher legislations curbing speculation on residential units over the years, has that fizzled our nation’s love affair with real estate?

Come find out on Feb 24 (Saturday) when BT Property Outlook Seminar 2024 returns after its sell-out inaugural edition last year.

Whether you are a first-time buyer looking to enter the market, or a seasoned investor seeking opportunities to diversify your portfolio, this event is for you.

Residential, commercial or industrial – which is the best investment? Buy now or later? What will be the impact of an ageing population on Singapore real estate?

Join BT Property senior correspondent, Leslie Yee, and his panel of experts as they attempt to answer these questions and pick the winners at the BT Property Outlook Seminar 2024.

SEE ALSO Engage and interact with real estate experts at the upcoming BT Property Outlook Seminar

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Tuesday, 12 PM Property Insights Get an exclusive analysis of real estate and property news in Singapore and beyond. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

Come with your own questions too and ask them during the Q/A or networking sessions. Lunch will also be served.

Sign up for Key to Success: Unlocking Real Estate Opportunities in the Year of the Dragon now at bt.sg/btproperty24. Slots are limited and filling up fast.