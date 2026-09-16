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SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Trendale Tower back on market for en bloc sale at S$168 million guide price

The prime District 9 site could be redeveloped into a long-stay serviced apartment project

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Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Wed, Sep 16, 2026 · 05:07 PM
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    • Trendale Tower in the Cairnhill residential enclave comprises 18 apartments in a 20-storey block.
    • Trendale Tower in the Cairnhill residential enclave comprises 18 apartments in a 20-storey block. PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK SINGAPORE

    [SINGAPORE] The owners of Trendale Tower are making another attempt at an en bloc sale, offering the freehold site in the prime Cairnhill enclave at a guide price of S$168 million.

    The price tag reflects a rate of about S$2,248 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), after factoring a 7 per cent bonus gross floor area (GFA) for balconies, marketing agent Knight Frank noted on Wednesday (Sep 16).

    The site, which spans 21,709 square feet (sq ft), is zoned residential with a gross plot ratio of 2.8. It could be redeveloped into a new residential project, or a long-stay serviced apartment project under the Serviced Apartment 2 (SA2) scheme.

    The Urban Redevelopment Authority has “indicated support for the proposed SA2 use”, Knight Frank said, adding that this would be subject to detailed approvals and regulatory requirements under an outline planning permission application.

    Melvin Chay, senior director at Knight Frank Singapore, said interest is expected “from residential developers, from private investors and family offices looking to hold an entire freehold block for wealth preservation and recurring income, and from operators in the growing long-stay serviced accommodation segment”.

    Trendale Tower, which is located in District 9, comprises 18 apartments in a 20-storey block.

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    Owners have made several previous attempts at a collective sale.

    The development was last put on the market in December 2022 at a reserve price of S$168 million, following an August 2022 launch at a guide price of S$178 million that closed with no takers.

    An earlier attempt in May 2018, at a reserve price of about S$163.5 million, also failed to secure a buyer.

    Tucked between Orchard and Newton, Trendale Tower is close to the Orchard shopping belt, as well as hospitality, medical and lifestyle amenities.

    The wider Newton precinct is set for further rejuvenation, with about 5,000 new homes planned across Newton Circus, Scotts Road and Monk’s Hill.

    Recent state land tenders in the area have drawn firm interest. A Bukit Timah Road site next to Newton station garnered eight bids in November 2025, with the top bid of S$566.3 million, or S$1,820 psf ppr, submitted by HH Investment.

    In June this year, a tie-up between City Developments Ltd and Hong Realty topped three other bidders for a nearby Peck Hay Road plot with an offer of SS$542.4 million, or S$1,865 psf ppr.

    The public tender exercise for Trendale Tower closes on Oct 23.

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