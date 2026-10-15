UOL and CapitaLand to launch Thomson Reserve from S$2,608 psf

The mega development sits on the former Thomson View site, and was acquired for S$810 million in 2024

The 99-year leasehold development along Bright Hill Drive in Upper Thomson will comprise 1,268 units, with two, three, four and five-bedroom layouts. ILLUSTRATION: UOL GROUP, CAPITALAND DEVELOPMENT

[SINGAPORE] UOL Group and CapitaLand Development (CLD) are set to unveil Thomson Reserve, one of the most keenly watched condominium launches this year, with prices starting at S$2,608 per square foot (psf).

The 99-year leasehold development along Bright Hill Drive in Upper Thomson will comprise 1,268 units, with a range of two to five-bedroom layouts. It will be open for public preview on Saturday (Oct 17), ahead of its official launch on Oct 31.

Two-bedroom units, which start at 592 square feet (sq ft), are priced from S$1.5 million, or about S$2,608 psf. Three-bedroom units start at 947 sq ft and will be priced from S$2.5 million, or about S$2,643 psf; four-bedroom units, which begin at 1,238 sq ft, start from about S$3.4 million, or S$2,737 psf.

The project occupies the former Thomson View site, which UOL Group, Singapore Land Group (SingLand) and CLD secured for S$810 million in a collective sale in October 2024. SingLand is a subsidiary of UOL Group.

The acquisition was completed in October 2025, following a High Court order approving the collective sale in July that year.

Thomson Reserve will comprise four 21-storey towers and two 30-storey towers on a five-hectare site. Of its 1,268 units, 740 two to four-bedroom units will be in the Classic Collection, spread across the four 21-storey towers. The remaining 528 two to five-bedroom units will form the Luxury Collection in the two 30-storey towers, including 112 units with private lifts.

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The residential towers will occupy 12 per cent of the site, with the remaining 88 per cent dedicated to landscaping, water features and recreational facilities. The development will offer more than 80 facilities, including eight pools, a golf simulator and a pilates studio.

Thomson Reserve will be linked by a sheltered walkway to Upper Thomson MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line. Bright Hill MRT station, one stop away, will serve as an interchange with the Cross Island Line.

The North-South Corridor, which will open progressively from 2029, is expected to improve road and public transport connectivity in the area.

Thomson Plaza is located opposite the development, with Windsor Nature Park and the Upper Thomson dining stretch situated within a five-minute walk. Ai Tong School is within 1 km of the site.

The launch comes as the developers’ recent residential projects sold well. Skye at Holland, a 666-unit condominium launched in October 2025, is fully sold, and 98 per cent of the 1,193 units at Parktown Residence in Tampines, launched in February 2025, have been sold.

Thomson Reserve is expected to receive its Temporary Occupation Permit in the second half of 2030.