URA office rental index for Singapore’s central region rises 0.4% in Q4 over Q3

Islandwide vacancy dips to 11.1% as at end-Q4 from 11.2% as at end-Q3

Rentals of office space in Singapore’s central region rose 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025 over the preceding quarter, show the data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (Jan 23).

This contrasts with the 0.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter dip in Q3 2025.

For the whole of 2025, URA’s office rental index for the central region increased by 0.3 per cent after remaining unchanged in 2024.

Islandwide, the amount of occupied office space remained unchanged as at end-Q4 2025, after increasing by 1,000 square metres (sq m) of net lettable area (NLA) in the previous quarter.

The stock of office space contracted 7,000 sq m of NLA in Q4 2025, after shrinking 24,000 sq m in the previous quarter.

As a result, the islandwide vacancy rate of office space fell to 11.1 per cent as at the end of Q4 2025, from 11.2 per cent as at the end of the previous quarter.

Islandwide, as at the end of Q4 2025, there was a total supply of about 867,000 sq m gross floor area of office space in the pipeline, down slightly from the 870,000 sq m in the previous quarter.

URA’s price index of office space in the central region fell 0.7 per cent quarter on quarter in Q4 2025 after easing 0.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

For the whole of 2025, the price index fell 2.1 per cent, contrasting with the 1.8 per cent increase in 2024.