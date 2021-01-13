You are here

Home > Real Estate

Conservation shophouses at Tanjong Pagar, Outram Park up for sale

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 11:40 AM
UPDATED Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 1:47 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

91 Tanjong Pagar Road.jpg
Located in the central business district, 91 Tanjong Pagar Road is a four-minute walk from Tanjong Pagar MRT station and the upcoming Maxwell MRT station.
PHOTO: JLL

13 & 15 Teo Hong Road (Photo Credit_CBRE).jpg
13 and 15 Teo Hong Road - a pair of freehold three-storey commercial conservation shophouses - face Outram Park MRT.
PHOTO: CBRE

SEVERAL shophouses located in Tanjong Pagar and Outram Park have been put up on the market on Wednesday, amid mounting demand for the property type. 

A three-storey conservation shophouse with attic at 91 Tanjong Pagar Road is up for sale via expression of interest with an indicative price of S$10.2 million, exclusive marketing agent JLL said.

This translates to S$2,615 per square foot (psf) based on an estimated gross floor area of 3,900 square feet (sq ft). The shophouse, which prominently fronts the bustling Tanjong Pagar Road, has a land area of 1,292 sq ft.

It is zoned for commercial use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Master Plan 2019, which means foreigners are eligible to purchase the property with no additional buyer's stamp duty and seller's stamp duty payable.

JLL capital markets director Ong Zhen Hao said the shophouse is fully tenanted and has attributes including regular, column-free floor plates, generous ceiling heights and sufficient windows to allow for natural lighting.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Nestled in the central business district, the property is a four-minute walk from Tanjong Pagar MRT station and the upcoming Maxwell MRT station. It is also near Michelin-lauded restaurants such as Tippling Club, Gattopardo and The Blue Ginger.

Mr Ong said Tanjong Pagar has traditionally been an appealing locale to astute investors, who are mainly drawn to the buzz that has grown even stronger in recent years.

"It has established itself as the go-to location for bridal boutiques and refreshing food and beverage (F&B) concepts. At the heart of all this is 91 Tanjong Pagar Road, which is strategically positioned to benefit from the high footfall," he added.

Meanwhile, a pair of freehold three-storey commercial conservation shophouses located at 13 and 15 Teo Hong Road is up for sale with a S$33 million guide price, sole marketing agent CBRE said on Wednesday.

This translates to S$2,980 psf  based on an estimated floor area of 11,070 sq ft after addition and alterations (A&A) work. 

The shophouses face Outram Park MRT and are located in the Bukit Pasoh Conservation Area. Zoned for commercial use under the URA Master Plan 2019, they occupy a land area of 3,476 sq ft and also have a prominent frontage of about 11.6 metres along Teo Hong Road. 

CBRE said that in-principal approval from the authorities to conduct A&A work on the shophouses has been obtained. A&A work includes the construction of an open terrace on the second floor - which will overlook a park behind the property, as well as an attic above the third level. 

The shophouses currently feature a regular and column-free layout and a ceiling height of above four metres on the ground floor which facilitate natural lighting. 

CBRE Singapore senior director of capital markets Clemence Lee said the shophouses will be sold with vacant possession. The buyer will be able to immediately carry out A&A works to tailor the shophouses according to needs.

The shophouses also come with the flexibility of having multiple potential uses such as F&B, retail, office, serviced apartments or hotel.

“We are optimistic that the subject property will appeal to a wide pool of buyers such as boutique real estate funds, family offices, high net worth individuals and corporates who are seeking to capitalise on the vibrant yet understated F&B and lifestyle scene in the Bukit Pasoh / Keong Saik area,” Mr Lee said. 

The expression of interest exercise for 13 and 15 Teo Hong Road closes on Feb 9, 3pm, while the expression of interest exercise for 91 Tanjong Pagar Road closes on Feb 25, 3pm.

The bustling shophouse property segment has been attracting high net worth individuals and families here and from abroad, in addition to property investment groups. The latest deals include three adjoining conservation shophouses at 8, 9 and 10 Craig Road which went for S$29.28 million.

Earlier this month, the family office of Indonesian tycoon Prajogo Pangestu picked up a pair of adjoining freehold shophouses in Teo Hong Road in the Bukit Pasoh Conservation Area for nearly S$22 million.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

HDB rolls out one-stop portal that lists new flats up for sale

New home sales to hover at 10,000 in 2020: analysts

Singapore resale condo market robust despite pandemic, with prices up 1.4% in 2020

Blackstone to buy Sandcrawler building in Singapore for S$176m

Investors have a new default worry in China's debt market

Former Trump property aims to be Palm Beach's most expensive ever

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 01:05 PM
Government & Economy

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

[BEIJING] China has recorded the biggest daily jump in Covid-19 cases in more than five months, despite four cities...

Jan 13, 2021 12:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Aspen's glovemaking unit secures US$100m in sales for 2021

ASPEN Holdings on Wednesday said its newly-established glovemaking venture has agreed to produce US$100 million...

Jan 13, 2021 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia president says vaccine will help stop virus spread, support economy

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday the country's mass Covid-19 vaccination programme was...

Jan 13, 2021 12:36 PM
Transport

Indonesia divers search for crashed plane's second black box

[JAKARTA] Indonesian investigators said on Wednesday they were hopeful of retrieving a crashed passenger jet's...

Jan 13, 2021 12:26 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore, Kuala Lumpur committed to keep supplies flowing across Causeway

SINGAPORE and Malaysia have a shared commitment to keep supplies flowing in from across the Causeway - and Singapore...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WhatsApp stresses privacy as users flock to rivals

Stocks to watch: Sunpower, Grand Venture, Tee International, Spackman, Memories

Australia job vacancies recover from pandemic shock to hit record

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Walmart, Disney suspend contributions to US lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for