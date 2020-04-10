You are here

Home > Real Estate

Construction of BTO flats to speed up after virus 'circuit breaker' lifts: HDB

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 5:22 PM

[SINGAPORE] The construction of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be quickened after the circuit breaker measures are lifted to keep projects on track, the Housing Board told The Straits Times (ST) on Thursday.

Since Tuesday, construction activities for all BTO projects have been stopped and worksites closed, in line with the Government's measures to minimise the further spread of Covid-19. The suspension will last till May 4.

"We will work closely with our contractors to track and monitor any impact on the progress of our projects and expedite works when the suspension is lifted," said the HDB in a statement.

Should there be any changes to the project timeline, it will inform affected residents via its My HDBPage.

ST understands the BTO projects that are due to reach its estimated completion date this year include Alkaff CourtView and Alkaff Oasis in Bidadari, Clementi Crest in Clementi, Northshore Residences I and II in Punggol.

SEE ALSO

Singapore isolates 5th foreign worker dormitory as virus cases jump

Similarly, upgrading works under the Home Improvement Programme (HIP) have also ceased since Tuesday.

Only a small number of flats undergoing toilet upgrading under HIP were allowed to continue works to ensure the toilets are usable, but all works have to end by Thursday.

Introduced in 2007, HIP focuses on improvements in the flat and addresses common maintenance problems of ageing flats.

Before the "circuit-breaker" measures kicked in, some HIP projects had already had their manpower and supplies affected by Malaysia's movement restrictions, which was extended on Friday for two more weeks until April 28.

Anthony Koh, chief executive of building maintenance and estate upgrading company ISOTeam, said the Malaysian move has delayed the completion of HIP works in one of his projects in Tampines by one to two months.

Work had started last October and was initially scheduled for completion by the third quarter of this year.

HDB will make arrangements with households to resume internal works when the suspension is lifted.

In addition, counters at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh and its branches have closed and all appointments, except for ongoing resale and transfer cases, have been deferred until further notice. Call centre and online services are still available.

In May, the HDB is scheduled to launch some 3,700 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris and Tampines and about 160 assisted living flats for seniors in Bukit Batok.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Real Estate

Frozen housing market in US relies on bargains and desperation

March HDB resale prices fall 0.3% on higher volumes amid virus outbreak

Virtual showflats, marketing on the rise; but not all potential buyers sold on them

Blackstone raises 9.8b euros for European property fund

Coronavirus brings UK housing market to near standstill: chartered surveyors

China developers already weak before pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 10, 2020 05:16 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore isolates 5th foreign worker dormitory as virus cases jump

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's government placed a fifth foreign worker housing facility under isolation in a bid to curb...

Apr 10, 2020 05:05 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rise after Fed stimulus boosts Wall Street

[TOKYO] Asian markets were mostly higher on Friday after the latest US coronavirus stimulus measures boosted Wall...

Apr 10, 2020 05:00 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia extends lockdown until April 28 to contain coronavirus outbreak

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Friday extended movement and travel restrictions that have been put in place to contain a...

Apr 10, 2020 04:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19: Hatten Land unit sells Melaka land at loss to fund operations and repay borrowings

A Hatten Land subsidiary is set to sell a plot of land in Malaysia for RM28.5 million (S$9.35 million), below its...

Apr 10, 2020 04:32 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX rejects China Haida's request for more time to release FY2019 results

CHINA Haida's request for more time to release its FY2019 results has been rejected by the Singapore Exchange (SGX...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.