You are here

Home > Real Estate

Freehold commercial building in District 8 up for sale with S$23.5m guide price

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 3:44 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

7 Hindoo Road.jpg
The guide price in the region of S$23.5 million works out to about S$1,760 per square foot on the total gross floor area.
PHOTO: JLL

A FREEHOLD commercial building at 7 Hindoo Road is up for sale via an expression of interest exercise, marketing agent JLL said on Monday.

The guide price in the region of S$23.5 million works out to about S$1,760 per square foot on the total gross floor area.

The four-storey building with attic is located in District 8, along with a 15-metre road frontage. It occupies a land area of 3,519 square feet (sq ft) and has a total gross floor area (GFA) of about 13,370 sq ft.

Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's 2019 Master Plan, the site is zoned for commercial use. With the current zoning, foreigners are eligible to purchase the property with no additional buyer's stamp duty or seller's stamp duty payable, JLL said.

Each floor within the building comes with a regular, column-free layout with lift access. There is a single tenant on the ground floor renting on a monthly basis, while the upper floors are vacant, JLL said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"With the flexibility of buying with vacant possession, the incoming owner can immediately value-add to the property through refurbishment works or explore alternative uses such as food & beverage, co-working, co-living, commercial school and showroom, among others," the marketing agent said, adding that these are subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

The property is situated within a short walk from three MRT stations, namely Jalan Besar, Farrer Park and Little India. It is also within a 10-minute drive to other key areas, including the central business district, Orchard Road and Paya Lebar Central.

JLL Singapore director of capital markets Ong Zhen Hao noted that 7 Hindoo Road presents a "timely opportunity to acquire a medium-sized commercial building" located in the city-fringe.

"Recent trends have seen freehold prices rising despite uncertain economic conditions. This reaffirms investors' preference for freehold assets and their strong capital-appreciation potential," he said.

The expression of interest exercise for 7 Hindoo Road will close at 3pm on Feb 23.

The same property was previously launched for sale in February 2019, along with a S$25 million guide price.

Separately, The Business Times on Monday reported that JLL has appointed new country heads for Singapore and Thailand as it eyes regional growth. Chris Archibold has been promoted to Singapore country head, while Michael Glancy will succeed Suphin Mechuchep as country head for Thailand.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

JLL names Singapore, Thailand country heads as it eyes regional growth

Half of Swiss hotels, restaurants risk bankruptcy: employer group

Chip Eng Seng warns of FY2020 loss on Covid-19 impact

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit sets up S$1b debt issuance programme

Performance of STI, private home resale market took different paths during pandemic

UK commercial real estate looking to cut debt

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 04:10 PM
Banking & Finance

Dr Martens considers London IPO

[LONDON] Dr Martens is considering an initial public offering in London, the British boot brand said on Monday, as...

Jan 11, 2021 04:02 PM
Consumer

Entain CEO resigns days after Ladbrokes owner rejected MGM approach

[BENGALURU] Ladbrokes owner Entain said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Shay Segev was leaving the gambling...

Jan 11, 2021 03:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Ramsay Sime Darby picks banks for US$300m IPO

[KUALA LUMPUR] Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care has picked arrangers for an initial public offering in Malaysia that...

Jan 11, 2021 03:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

Chevron says repairs underway at Australia's Gorgon LNG Train 1 after weld quality issues

[SINGAPORE] Chevron Corp said on Monday it is conducting repairs to propane heat exchangers on a production train at...

Jan 11, 2021 03:32 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares retreat from record high on heavy foreign sell-off

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Monday, after touching a record high earlier in the session, as a steep...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Three new Senior Counsel take silk

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, China Everbright, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Riverstone to 'buy' as valuation turns attractive

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for