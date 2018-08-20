Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback now extended to all flats

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said in a blog post on Monday that his ministry is looking into how to let buyers of shorter-lease flats use more of their CPF funds for their purchase, without compromising on their retirement savings.

Currently, CPF can be used for the purchase of older HDB flats but subject to certain restrictions.

"These rules are meant to ensure that buyers purchase a home for life, without compromising their retirement savings," he said, adding that there is "scope to provide more flexibility for buyers of shorter-lease flats while safeguarding their retirement adequacy".

The move is part of several shorter-term measures to help seniors unlock the value of their HDB flats for retirement, said the minister.

He also announced that for those who wish to continue living in their homes, elderly owners in all Housing Board flats - even those in five-room flats or executive maisonettes - can now sell a part of their lease to the Government and live on that income in their retirement years.

Previously, the Lease Buyback Scheme was restricted to those living in four-room or smaller flats.

Mr Wong said these shorter-term moves go hand-in-hand with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally announcements to systematically upgrade and progressively rebuild older HDB towns.

On Sunday, Mr Lee unveiled a more comprehensive upgrading programme for ageing flats, as well as the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (Vers), to give HDB residents a chance to opt for en bloc.

In his blog post, Mr Wong said the moves - the result of many months of intensive study - are " meant to prepare for the future responsibly".

"Much work still lies ahead to flesh out the policies and work through the implementation details," he said. "We will continue to engage and consult Singaporeans in this process, to pool our ideas,and translate the plans into reality."